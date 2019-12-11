10 helpful products for tackling cold weather tasks

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Wintertime is truly magical and filled with holiday spirit, glimmering snow and festive cheer. But winter also comes with some difficult home tasks.

"HouseSmarts” host Lou Manfredini visited TODAY to show us how we can prep and tackle troublesome chores that surface when the colder months arise. From indoor heat helpers to innovative snow scrapers, you're sure to be ready for anything when the weather takes a turn for the worse.

Find his tips and check out the products that will make this winter one you'll actually look forward to.

For heating your home

The Ecobee Smart Thermostat has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon and can enhance comfort thanks to the voice-control setting. The neatest part is that it can adapt to your lifestyle, schedule and routine.

This little tower is super powerful. With two settings — 750- and 1500-watts — you won't have to worry about a chilly room again.

Don't have a fireplace? No need to fret! This electric fireplace stove will bring some charm into your home while heating up to 1,000 square feet of space.

For sealing your home

The specialized formula of this sealant will form a tight seal around windows, doors, vents and more. Don't want to commit? No problem — this sealant is actually removable.

Keep the draft at bay with this door jamb and seal. It's simple to install and will save you money on you home temperature control.

For melting the ice

Nothing is worse than taking a tumble on slick ice. Help rid of the problem with this chloride ice melt.

Unlike most ice melters, this one is a pre-treatment that will help prevent ice from sticking in the first place. It's the most effective melt on the market and generates heat on contact.

For tackling the snow

This award-winning shovel is tough, versatile and will make the task of shoveling snow much easier. It's also great for travel since it's lightweight and compact.

ShoShark's heavy duty snow removal tool will have you dreading scraping snow and ice off your car a little less that you did before. It has two locking positions meaning you can extend it to clear hard-to-reach places.

This is the only (yes, only) cordless snow blower on the market that's as powerful as its gas counterpart. It features "Peak Power" technology which uses the strength of lithium batteries to clear heavy, wet snow.

