10 helpful products for tackling cold weather tasks

Wintertime is truly magical and filled with holiday spirit, glimmering snow and festive cheer. But winter also comes with some difficult home tasks.
"HouseSmarts” host Lou Manfredini visited TODAY to show us how we can prep and tackle troublesome chores that surface when the colder months arise. From indoor heat helpers to innovative snow scrapers, you're sure to be ready for anything when the weather takes a turn for the worse.
Find his tips and check out the products that will make this winter one you'll actually look forward to.
For heating your home
1. Ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice Control
The Ecobee Smart Thermostat has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon and can enhance comfort thanks to the voice-control setting. The neatest part is that it can adapt to your lifestyle, schedule and routine.
2. Crane Oscillating Mini Tower Heater
This little tower is super powerful. With two settings — 750- and 1500-watts — you won't have to worry about a chilly room again.
5. Duraflame 3D Infrared Electric Fireplace Stove
Don't have a fireplace? No need to fret! This electric fireplace stove will bring some charm into your home while heating up to 1,000 square feet of space.
For sealing your home
1. Red Devil Zip-A-Way Removable Sealant
The specialized formula of this sealant will form a tight seal around windows, doors, vents and more. Don't want to commit? No problem — this sealant is actually removable.
2. Cinch Door Jamb and Seal
Keep the draft at bay with this door jamb and seal. It's simple to install and will save you money on you home temperature control.
For melting the ice
1. Qik Joe Calcium Chloride Ice Melt
Nothing is worse than taking a tumble on slick ice. Help rid of the problem with this chloride ice melt.
2. Qik Joe Qik Heat Ultra Sodium and Calcium Chloride Ice Melt
Unlike most ice melters, this one is a pre-treatment that will help prevent ice from sticking in the first place. It's the most effective melt on the market and generates heat on contact.
For tackling the snow
1. DMOS Stealth Snow Shovel
This award-winning shovel is tough, versatile and will make the task of shoveling snow much easier. It's also great for travel since it's lightweight and compact.
2. SnoShark Snow Removal Tool
ShoShark's heavy duty snow removal tool will have you dreading scraping snow and ice off your car a little less that you did before. It has two locking positions meaning you can extend it to clear hard-to-reach places.
3. Ego Cordless Electric Snow Blower
This is the only (yes, only) cordless snow blower on the market that's as powerful as its gas counterpart. It features "Peak Power" technology which uses the strength of lithium batteries to clear heavy, wet snow.
