While it seems like just yesterday we were all celebrating the beginning of 2019, the year is coming to an end.
Another year of making memories, and of course, shopping! We bet your credit card got some use this holiday season, but you're certainly not alone. Google just released the most searched products of the year, and we're not surprised that many are actually quite practical.
From the best vacuums, smart speakers and kids' toys, to the most searched beauty products, there is bound to be a category that catches your eye. Looks like it's time to put those holiday gift cards to good use. Shop the most popular products of 2019, according to Google ahead.
To quickly jump to the category you're looking for click on the links below or keep scrolling to see the full list.
- The most popular accessories and apparel
- The most popular personal care products
- The most popular technology products
- The most popular kitchen gear
- The most popular home goods
- The most popular toys and games
Accessories and Apparel
1. L.L.Bean Wicked Good Slippers
L.L. Bean has sold over 4 million pairs of these cozy shearling slippers over the last five years and sell a pair every seven seconds during the holiday season! They're perfect to wear around the house, stain-resistant and great quality.
2. The North Face Retro Nuptse Jacket
This North Face 1996 Nuptse Jacket would be a great addition to anyone's wardrobe. Look great all winter long in this durable, water-resistant, trendy coat. Available for men and women, it comes in black, purple, silver and red.
3. Sorel Tivoli IV Boot
If you live in a cold-weather climate, you know how daunting the winter months can get. These classic Sorel boots are great in the snow and icy conditions. Not only are they fashionable, but they're waterproof suede and leather and have a non-slip rubber traction sole.
Personal Care Products
1. Waterpik Sonic-Fusion Electronic Toothbrush & Flosser Combo
Known as "The world's first flossing toothbrush," the Waterpik has become one of the hottest items of 2019. The gadget combines the power of an advanced sonic electric toothbrush with a water flosser in one easy-to-use device.
2. Juice Beauty Stem Cellular CC Cream
There are a bunch of CC creams on the market, but this Juice Beauty stem cellular cream has dominated Google searches in the last few months. This vegan and cruelty-free cream has over 12 benefits including evening skin tone, sun protection and more.
3. Giorgio Armani Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick
Stuff We Love
With almost one thousand five-star reviews on Sephora.com, this hydrating matte liquid lipstick gives intense, velvety color with a rich and creamy texture in one coat. It comes in over two dozen shades, so you're bound to be the perfect color just for you.
Technology Products
1. Google Home Mini
The Google Home Mini is one of the most searched tech items on Google, and that probably does not come as a surprise! It's both compact, useful, easy to use and the price doesn't break the bank.
2. Amazon Fire TV Cube
Amazon's Fire TV cube lets you dive straight into your favorite movies and TV shows with the sound of your voice. From across the room, just say, “Alexa, play 'Game of Thrones' on HBO," and she will automatically fire up your favorite episode. You can also ask Alexa to turn off the lights, get a weather report and so much more.
3. Apple TV 4K
Another great streaming device option is the new Apple TV 4K. You can download any app available in the app store including Amazon Prime Video, HBO, YouTube, E! and more - so you can watch all of your favorite shows in 4K HDR.
Kitchen Gear
1. Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill
If you've been eyeing an air fryer, this Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill may be the best option on the market! Not only does it air fry but it also grills, roasts, bakes and dehydrates any food item of your choice.
2. Breville The Juice Fountain Cold Juicer
Get your dose of freshly-made juice every day with this high-end juicer from Breville.
3. Ninja Coffee Bar Coffee Maker
There are plenty of coffee maker options on the market but there's a reason so many people are searching for this Ninja coffee bar machine. It brews up to 10 cups of coffee, comes with a milk frother and is super easy to clean up.
Home Goods
1. Dyson Cyclone V10 Vacuum
Although Dyson products usually tend to be an investment, this one seems to be worth it! The Dyson Cyclone v10 Absolute Vacuum is cord-free and has powerful suction to deeply clean carpets and remove dirt. The brand's multi-floor vacuum was also highly searched.
2. iRobot Roomba i7 Vacuum
The iRobot Roomba i7 vacuum is a state-of-the-art robot vacuum that uses a premium 3-stage cleaning system, dual rubber brushes and smart mapping technology that learns, maps and adapts to each room in your home. The Ecovas brand also has a similar item with a lower price point.
3. NECA "A Christmas Story" Prop Replica Leg Lamp
Reminisce with friends and family all winter long with this "A Christmas Story" leg lamp replica.
Toys and Games
1. LEGO Disney Princess Frozen Ice Castle
Help your little ones celebrate Anna and Elsa's latest story by helping them create Arendelle and beyond with this fun LEGO Disney Princess Frozen ice castle.
2. ZURU 5 Surprise Mini Brands
Each container includes a fun surprise for your child to enjoy. These little balls come with adorable mini replicas of popular items found at the grocery store. With over 70 to collect, there is plenty left to discover.
3. Fisher-Price Bounce and Spin Puppy
Fisher Price's interactive puppy toy is a great way to get your child moving and grooving.
