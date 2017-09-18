share tweet pin email

It's hard to believe that Christmas is just a few months away! It's certainly not too early to start thinking about what you'll be getting the kiddos on your list this year.

Here to help make the holiday shopping a breeze and share what will be some of the most popular toys this year is Laurie Schatacht of Toy Insider Mom. Here's to the happiest time of year being right around the corner!

LeapFrog Scoop & Learn Ice Cream Cart, $37, Amazon

Amazon

This adorable ice cream cart will be a hit with little ones. Kids can have fun making their own delicious looking creations.

Dynacraft 6v Plush Unicorn Rideon, $150, Walmart

Walmart

Move over classic rocking horse, it's all about the unicorn! This unicorn makes sounds and lights up for lots of fun.

Just Play PJ Masks Rival Racers Track Playset, $40, Amazon

Amazon

This toy is based on the television series "PJ Masks." It includes heroes from the show as well vehicles, making it the ultimate gift for kids who like the adventures on the show.

Baby Alive Sweet Tears Baby, $50, Amazon

Kids will love playing doctor to this adorable doll who does everything from getting a stuffy nose to crying.

Fisher-Price Bouncetastic Inflatable Bouncer, $69, Amazon

Amazon

This bouncer will also help teach kids their colors.

WowWee Fingerlings, $7, Amazon

Amazon

This adorable finger monkey makes sounds, blinks and turns it head. The fun starts as soon as it grips around your fingertip.

Amazon

For that kid on your list who is obsessed with princesses and baking, this brings their two favorite things into one. They can make gorgeous princess cakes in a flash.

VRSE Jurassic World Virtual Reality Set, $70, Amazon

Amazon

Virtual reality games are a hot trend for the holidays and this set is a must for the kid who can't stop watching the "Jurassic Park" movies.

littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit, $100, Amazon

Amazon

Kids can build their own R2-D2 with this kit, and once it's built, they can teach it tricks and take it on missions.