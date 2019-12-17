This robotic vacuum is on sale for $135 — and arrives in time for the holidays

Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Let's face it — nobody likes vacuuming. That's probably why robotic vacuums are becoming more popular than ever, and Amazon has a deal on one just in time for those last-minute shoppers!
The popular Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is a whopping $145 off right now, bringing the price down to $134.99.
Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Ready for any mess, the device uses three brushes to keep any floor spotless. Use the Automatic Mode to let it take care of the entire floor, or work on a more targeted area with Spot Mode. If you want to tackle those hard-to-reach corners, try Edge Mode. For those really sticky situations, try the Max Mode — with double the suction power.
Stuff We Love
You can also use the accompanying smartphone app to directly control the vacuum's path, schedule its cleaning routine, or change the cleaning mode — even while you're not home. The long battery life means it'll actually last long enough to clean the house, and since it automatically returns to its charging port, you'll never have to worry about dead batteries.
Other features include anti-drop and anti-collision sensors and durable protective bumpers, so there's no need to worry about it falling down the stairs or being otherwise damaged while cleaning. The large wheels mean it can climb high thresholds, and the large, easy-to-empty dustbin makes it perfect for pet hair. It does its work quietly — so you won't be bothered by mechanical sounds or the loud roar of a standard vacuum.
Best of all, you'll never have to spend another minute vacuuming the house. This gadget does all the work for you!
For more stories like this, check out:
- Vacuum robots: Do they really work as well as it looks on TV?
- The best vacuums for 2019: Vacuum cleaner reviews by HGTV stars
- The 7 best weighted blankets of 2019
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!
Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.