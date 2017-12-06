39 holiday gift ideas for the beauty lover in your life

It can be tough to find the perfect gift for everyone around the holidays, but it’s especially difficult to shop for the beauty maven. You know, the one who’s on top of all of the latest trends (contouring! strobing!) and has enough lipsticks to wear a different shade every day of the year.

That’s why we took special care when scouring the internet to find the biggest, boldest and most exclusive holiday beauty offerings out there.

From next-level blockbusters to surprise-packed advent calendars (and all the glow-getting highlighters in-between), read on for 40 coveted, curated gifts that will (finally) impress the beauty obsessed.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

HSN Benefit Cosmetics Hello San Francis-GLOW Kit, $22 (normally $26), Nordstrom

Whether your giftee is into "High Beams" or "Shy Beams" (the kit also contains the brand’s "Watt’s Up" and "Dandelion Twinkle"), Benefit has her covered with these San Francisco treats. We give it bonus points for the adorably themed tin.

Sephora Peter Thomas Roth Mask-a-Holic Kit, $75, Sephora

This set from Peter Thomas Roth, complete with four different masks, is sure to satisfy any mask-a-holic’s craving. There are also 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift and Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches for keeping under-eye puffiness at bay.

Deborah Lippmann Deborah Lippmann Limited-Edition Crystal Prism, $45, Nordstrom

Valued at over $100, this prism-themed set from Deborah Lippmann contains eight all-new nail lacquers in shades like "Luck be a Lady," "Heart and Soul" and "Cheek to Cheek."

Sephora AMOREPACIFIC My 12 Days of Botanical Beauty, $55, Sephora

This collection from AMOREPACIFIC contains 12 different products for keeping skin radiant throughout the holidays. Gift it to the botanical-loving beauty in your life early so she can count down (and begin counting the benefits).

BEAKEY Makeup Brush Set, $10, Amazon

New makeup brushes are on every beauty lover's wish list this year. Old brushes break down and lose their effectiveness. This complete set has everything from a beauty blender to an eyeliner brush, and it has over 1,100 reviews on Amazon.

Nordstrom Clinique The Chubbettes Set, $50, Nordstrom

This tin from Clinique contains 20 miniature Chubby Sticks ranging from brown to berry. Not only do they pack a colorful punch, they’re also super moisturizing — which is increasingly important as temperatures drop.

Nordstrom Diptyque Mini Candle Set, $150, Nordstrom

This library of 12 votives from Diptyque — ranging from woody spice to floral — will impress even the greatest of candle connoisseurs. There’s also a smaller, yet still substantial collection for $75.

Sephora Pat McGrath Labs LiquiLUST 007 Set, $75, Sephora

Makeup artist (read: icon) Pat McGrath is at it again with a trio of LiquiLUST lipsticks (paired with Clear Vinyl Gloss and Crystalline Micro-Fine Pigment). There are two different shade ranges ("Colour Blitz" and "Skin Show"). We suggest you get them while they’re hot as McGrath’s products have been known to sell out fast.

Dermal Korea Collagen Essence Full Face Mask Set, $12 for 16 masks, Amazon

For the mask-lover, this Korean mask set has 16 different types of face masks to keep your skin healthy, clear and elastic. They contain vitamin E and collagen which keeps your tired skin lively and healthy.

Nordstrom Origins Give Joy Advent Calendar Collection, $70, Nordstrom

Give joy (literally) with this uplifting advent calendar from Origins. It contains 12 goodies — including the brand’s beloved Clear Improvement™ Active Charcoal Mask, Ginger Burst Savory Body Wash and GinZing Energy Boosting Moisturizer — for lifting spirits high.

Sephora Huda Beauty Contour & Strobe Lip Set, $25, Sephora

Beauty vlogger Huda Kattan has gained a massive following for her love and knowledge of makeup, along with her expert contouring skills. Become an expert yourself with one of her five new lip sets, each offering her full-size Lip Contour, mini Liquid Matte Lipstick and mini Lip Strobe inside a pout-shaped tin.

Sephora Ciate London Mini Mani Month Nail Polish Set, $59, Sephora

Shopping for a manicure maven? Nail her gift with this advent calendar of lacquers from Ciate London. It is filled with 19 mini bottles, along with one full-size polish in "Showtime" for all of her holiday party needs.

Nordstrom FRESH Skincare Solutions Collection, $96, Nordstrom

Gifting someone skin care can be tricky (after all, you don’t want to run the risk of offending someone with products that call out specific issues). That’s why we love this stunning (and safe) set of hero products from Fresh. No wrapping required!

Sephora Fenty Beauty Match Stix Trio, $54, Sephora

Rihanna’s new Fenty Beauty collection is selling a gift pack with two Matte Skinsticks for concealing and contouring and a third Shimmer Stick for highlighting. Scoop them up in one of four skin tone ranges.

Nordstrom La Mer Mini Miracles Collection, $85, Nordstrom

Perfect for the lady who loves a statement bag on her arm (and not under her eyes), this luxe drawstring pouch opens to reveal three miracle minis from La Mer, including Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream, The Treatment Lotion and The Eye Concentrate.

Sephora Marc Jacobs Beauty The Wild One Eye-Conic Eyeshadow Palette, $99, Sephora

Perfect for the party animal, this sleek, black-and-white compact from Marc Jacobs Beauty contains 20 eye shadows with serious color payoff. Even the box is playful in zebra print!

QVC Philosophy 12-Piece Holiday Gifting Collection, $77, QVC

This collection from QVC contains an assortment of 12 holiday beauty goods from Philosophy, including the beloved body-care brand’s lip glosses, body washes, hand creams and body creams. Gift everything together for the ultimate beauty lover, or divvy the products up to spread the love.

Nordstrom Sara Happ Perfect Pout in a Box Collection, $58, Nordstrom

Give her the gift of the #PerfectPout with this trio of paraben-free lip pots from Sara Happ. It includes her signature The Lip Scrub (in sweet Caramel Latte), The Lip Slip Lip Balm and Sweet Clay Lip Mask for keeping lips supple all winter long.

QVC Josie Maran 2017 Customer Choice Nominees Kit, $88, QVC

Perhaps the easiest way to keep customers happy (read: coming back) is to give them what they want. At least that’s the thinking behind this set from green beauty goddess Josie Maran, which includes four products chosen by QVC customers themselves. Our current obsession is the new Whipped Mud Mask, which is ultra hydrating without feeling heavy (the texture is almost like a mousse).

L'Occitane L’Occitane Delicious Almond Body Collection, $74, L’Occitane

Nestled inside this gilded, round box are five treasures from L’Occitane’s Almond Body Collection, including Almond Shower Oil, Almond Milk Concentrate, Almond Delicious Hands, Almond Delicious Soap and Almond Supple Skin Oil. Just add a bow and you’re set.

QVC Laura Geller The Starlet Collection Set of 5 Shadow Palettes, $110, QVC

Give your giftee the star treatment with this set from Laura Geller. Each of the five palettes is dedicated to a different Hollywood icon (among them Audrey, Marilyn and Grace) and contains 10 eye shadow baubles for playing up those peepers.

Nordstrom Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit Volume 3, $80, Nordstrom

Give the glow-getter in your life something to light up about with this rose gold palette from Hourglass. It opens to reveal three of the brand’s best-selling highlighters, along with three new exclusive shades.

Nordstrom Drybar The Texture Toolkit, $175, Nordstrom

Give her the gift of a perfect hair day every day with this generous bundle from Drybar. It contains the blowout salon’s 3-Day Bender Curling Iron and Tiny Tress Press Detailing Iron (for those hard-to-reach places), along with several tools and products for getting the style just right.

Sephora Bite Beauty Matte Crème Lip Crayon Collection, $135, Sephora

Toronto-based brand Bite Beauty has made a name for itself by offering highly-pigmented lip products made with food-grade ingredients. This blockbuster set in particular houses 18 deluxe Matte Crème Lip Crayons, ranging from light beiges and pretty pinks to bright reds and deep berries.

Nordstrom Laura Mercier ‘The Iconics – Celebrating 20 Years of Artistry’ Collection, $95, Nordstrom

A tribute to Laura Mercier’s 20th anniversary, this beauty wardrobe is stocked with 12 of the brand’s most iconic products, many of them full or deluxe size. The full-size Velour Lovers Lip Color in Mon Cheri, full-size Caviar Stick Eye Color in Rose Gold and deluxe-size Foundation Primer in Radiance are among some of our favorites.

Nordstrom MAC Snow Ball Red Lip Bag, $40, Nordstrom

This next-level lip kit from MAC’s Snow Ball collection contains a red lipstick, lipglass and pencil tucked inside an adorable rose gold-foiled bag. There’s also a version with nude shades for those with more subtle taste.

Nordstrom Tata Harper Skincare Winter Wonders Set, $125, Nordstrom

Restore dry skin (the healthy way) with this limited-edition set from Tata Harper, which contains serums, cleansers and moisturizers formulated without parabens, phthalates, toxins, fillers and artificial coloring or fragrances. (There’s also a Daily Essentials Set, $70, should you be looking for something a bit smaller, yet still woo-worthy.)

Nordstrom Space.NK.Apothecary Holiday Heroes Silver Edition Collection, $99, Nordstrom

This curated collection from Space.NK.Apothecary features eight cult beauty products, among them Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, Smith & Cult Glass Souls Nail Lacquer and Kevyn Aucoin Beauty The Volume Mascara. The festive silver pouch doubles as a clutch — just toss in your phone, cards and keys and you’ve got everything you need to rock the town.

Nordstrom Disney x Kiehl’s Since 1851 Collection for a Cause Set, $45, Nordstrom

Not only does this kit from the Disney x Kiehl’s holiday collection look cute (Mickey print!) and feel good (Calendula classics!), it also does good. One hundred percent of net profits (up to $100,000) go toward Feeding America.

Nordstrom BareMinerals 24 Beautiful Surprises Collection, $79, Nordstrom

Surprise and delight with this "box of wonders" from BareMinerals. It’s chock full of goodies for the ultimate cosmetics lover, including lipsticks, lip glosses, blushes, mascaras and more.

Nordstrom NEST Holiday Liquidless Diffuser, now $45, Nordstrom

Give the hostess with the mostess this new diffuser from NEST, which smells like a dream, looks like décor and (he best part) is liquid-free. She’ll thank you at the end of the night when she doesn’t have to clean up any spills!

Sephora Sephora Perfume Sampler, $65, Sephora

Buying perfume for someone else can seem intimidating, which is why we love this sampler kit from Sephora that allows your giftee the opportunity to test 17 perfumes. It also comes with a scent certificate that she can redeem for her favorite.

Sephora Tarte Limited-Edition Treasure Box Collector’s Set, $59, Sephora

This collector’s set from Tarte’s limited-edition holiday collection opens to reveal a trove of cosmetic treasures, including 24 eye shadows, blushes, bronzers, highlighter, mascara, eyeliner and lip gloss. Plus, the travel-inspired packaging looks beautiful sitting on a nightstand (perhaps with the matching brush set sitting on top?).

Target Target 12 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, $15, Target

Give the drugstore beauty aficionado a gift she can appreciate with this beauty-themed advent calendar from Target. It features products from some of their beloved brands at a steep bargain.