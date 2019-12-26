Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

The last days of 2019 are drawing near and that means that retailers are clearing their leftover holiday stock to make room for the hottest new products.

In fact, the day after Christmas is one of the best days of the year to find deep discounts in plenty of key categories — from winter clothing and holiday decor to jewelry and top-selling electronics.

To help us comb through the best deals, NBC's Stephanie Ruhle stopped by TODAY with tips for getting great bargains right now and the weeks following.

Best After Christmas Clothing Deals & Sales

Now is a great time to think about the clothing you'll need as you move into the colder winter months of the new year. Maybe you still need a pair of snow boots but forgot to add them to your holiday wish list. Thankfully, you can score those (plus tons of other winter essentials) with some deep discounts this week.

There are a bunch of items on sale at Macy's for the holiday season including 50% off coats and 25% off shoes and dresses. We've also got our eyes on their giant activewear sale that runs through Jan. 31. Use promo code "JOY" for an additional 15% off select sale and clearance items.

These Nike sneakers have extra cushioning and are extremely breathable, making them perfect for everyday wear or going to the gym.

We love this puffer coat because it's water-resistant and has a cozy, faux fur-trimmed hood. It's warm (but not overly bulky) and perfect for snowy weather in the upcoming months.

After Christmas, you can score up to 70% off clothing and shoes, including up to 50% off sweaters and jeans starting at $12. Don't wait — stock up on winter essentials before they sell out. The retailer is also offering up to 25% off home items.

This versatile sweater comes in charcoal or white and is perfect for layering. It's also a cool 46% off.

If you're looking for an affordable new pair of jeans, look no further. At just $20, this pair of stretch-denim jeans fit comfortably but won't sag by the end of the day.

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is happening now through Jan. 2. You can find deals up to 50% off men's, women's and kids' styles with free shipping and free returns.

These moisture-wicking leggings have over 6,000 reviews and are a Nordstrom shopper favorite. And the best part is, the high-waist pocket style is also on sale in classic black.

It's finally that time of year. We're talking about Ugg sale season. Right now, a plethora of cozy shoe styles are on sale during Nordstrom's shopping event.

Speaking of cozy, this top-selling buttery-soft mock neck is on sale for 50% off. Our advice? Stock up, because you'll want to live in this comfy and cute sweater.

Madewell is known for having the best selection of stylish clothing, shoes and accessories — and right now, you can get an extra 30% off all sale items by entering the code "OHWOW" at checkout.

These chic boots are made of rich leather (in brown and black!) and have two-and-a-half inch heel. They're great for pairing with a chic dress or a pair of dark-wash jeans.

These high-rise jeans come in petite, tall and regular sizes and look perfect with a tucked-in t-shirt.

It's our favorite time of the year again! Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' sale is happening and you can score some really great finds for deep discounts.

This seamless legging is said to be built with 'no chafe' technology.

This legging is a travel favorite of the Duchess of Sussex. We can attest to how buttery soft and stretchy these are!

6. More Clothing Deals and Sales

Don't count out other clothing and accessory retailers: We found discounts at H&M, Lord & Taylor, Amazon and Sperry.

For 2 days only, Shopbop is having their annual Sale on Sale sale. Use the code TREAT to score an extra 30% off.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

This soft knit sweater is 50% off right now and comes in four gorgeous shades to suit your winter wardrobe.

A classic cashmere sweater for just $60? It's almost too good to be true. This crew neck sweater comes in 30 different colors and we wouldn't blame you if you wanted to buy more than one. Plus, use promo code "WINTER" for an additional 20% off!

These slimming jeggings are a TODAY favorite! The figure-flattering fit not only looks great, but it's also extremely comfortable at the same time. Score a pair on sale at Amazon right now.

You can't go wrong with classic duck boots — especially when you can get a pair for less than $100.

Best After Christmas Electronics Deals & Sales

You might think that the best time to buy electronics after the holidays is on Dec. 26. But, research shows that the best day to shop for laptops, headphones and TVs is actually Dec. 27. Look for refurbished and new items at Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart for some of the best discounts on the market.

Right now, Amazon has deals on plenty of electronics as part of its year-end sale. Find discounts on clearance items, overstocked items and more.

Was an e-reader on your holiday wishlist? The latest model features a built-in light so you can read in any room and it's currently $20 off. Go ahead and treat yourself.

This Macbook deal has been flying off the shelves this week and we can see why. The 2017 edition of the slim laptop rarely goes on sale — but right now, it's 30 percent off. We have a feeling this deal won't last.

This Amazon Fire Tablet is surprisingly versatile and durable, and it handles basic tasks with ease. The tablet typically retails for $50, but Amazon slashed $20 off the original price.

This smart display device is wildly popular and over 30 percent off right now. Buy 2 for $89.99 with code "SHOW52PK." Either way, a great deal.

Didn't get that new tech item you really wanted? Best Buy is stocked with some of the hottest items of the season at some of the best prices. Check out their 'Top Deals' page to save on laptops, TVs, and more.

This high-tech timepiece has more than 15 built-in sports apps and provides fitness monitoring, stress tracking, GPS and mobile payment capabilities in a sporty design.

You can get practically everything at Walmart but some of the deepest after Christmas discounts are on electronics. Find everything from TVs to tablets that will keep the whole family entertained on those snow days.

A top seller for the holidays, Apple Airpods were the must-have item this Christmas season. If you didn't get any this year, go ahead and snag a pair for $20 off.

As we gear up for healthy eating in January, this air fryer is at the top of our list. It can bake, grill, fry and roast dishes up to 30% faster, and is dishwasher safe.

This TV has over 4,000 rave reviews from Walmart customers and it's currently on sale for only $80.

4. More Electronics Deals and Sales

If you couldn't find the tech items you wanted at some of the retailers mentioned above, keep an eye on the ones listed below. We discovered bestselling wireless headphones, chargers and the ever-popular Google Home Mini.

Good wireless headphones can get quite expensive, but this popular model from Beats is a whopping 60% off as part of Amazon's post-Christmas sales. This price rivals the Cyber Monday discount!

Whether you want to easily juice up your phone or your new AirPods, this charging pad from Belkin will help do it in record time. This model happened to be a favorite of TODAY shoppers over the holiday season.

If you don't already own a smart speaker, this Google Home mini is a great way to dip your feet into the smart audio world without breaking the bank.

Best After Christmas Travel Deals & Sales

According to Ruhle, flights are 11% cheaper in January and you can get deals on flights to the Caribbean, Florida and Central America. She recommends doing your research today and tomorrow about where you want to go and when, and then book your trip on Jan. 1 and 2.

We recommend keeping an eye for deals on travel sites like:

Best After Christmas Holiday Decor Deals & Sales

You may not be thinking about buying more holiday decor the day after Christmas, but places like Target, Michael's and more are slashing prices on all remaining holiday items while they still have the inventory. There's no harm in stocking up for next year, right?

This electronic climbing Santa is the perfect addition to next year's Christmas tree. Right now, this large, 42-inch-tall figurine is 50% off as part of Target's huge holiday decor sale.

Spruce up the front yard with a friendly 10-foot snowman, on sale for under $25 at Walmart right now.

If you're in the market for a faux tree with built-in lights, look no further. This stunning 7.5-foot tree boasts 300 pre-strung color-changing lights and pre-attached hinged branches to make set up a breeze.

Other After Christmas Deals & Sales

Outside of the four main categories Ruhle mentioned, there are a bunch of one-off deals worth taking advantage of before the new year. Here are a few of our Shop TODAY favorites.

This highly-rated air purifier is almost 23% off right now, and it even has a built-in night light.

Over 12,000 reviewers have raved about this water flosser and you can score it for $65 right now.

It's true, we just cannot get enough of this hot hair tool. It was an Allure Best of Beauty 2019 winner that can deliver a salon-worthy blowout in just minutes!

There's no need to vigorously brush your teeth manually or spend a small fortune. This electric toothbrush creates a strong vibration, capable of seamlessly whisking away plaque for good with a light touch.

We wrote a whole article about this shampoo because reviewers are so passionate about it. "This product helps my hair feel thicker and fuller," one reviewer shared. "I also don't notice as much hair left on my hands after using this shampoo." Stock up now while it's still on sale.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!