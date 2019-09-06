At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
The Duchess of Sussex has been keeping a fairly low profile since giving birth to baby Archie back in May, but on Friday she reportedly made a trip to New York to support Serena Williams during the U.S. Open final.
While there's no telling what the duchess will wear during her weekend visit to the Big Apple, we already have an idea of what her go-to travel style looks like.
The duchess previously visited New York in February for her lavish baby shower, and PureWow reported that she opted for a comfortable pair of leggings by Lululemon.
Lululemon Align Pant II
Though we haven't tried the leggings ourselves, they do have close to 1,000 5-star reviews from Lululemon customers. One reviewer called them "efficient, lightweight, and warm workout pants," while another wrote that they are "buttery soft and comfortable." Less positive reviews pointed out potential issues with the fabric pilling, while others weren't as pleased with the lightweight feel.
If you're looking to complete her casual-chic look, the duchess paired the leggings with Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers. Her exact style appears to be unavailable, as Adidas has slightly redesigned them for the 2019 season.
Adidas Ultraboost 19 Sneakers
The athletic shoes are meant to have a springy cushion in the sole, which sounds perfect for keeping feet comfortable during a long flight. One Nordstrom reviewer wrote that the shoes are "so comfy, especially for those with medium to high arches."
To complete the all-black look, style blog Meghan's Mirror reported that she reached for the Ingrid & Isabel Active Maternity Jacket, which currently retails for $88.
Ingrid & Isabel Active Maternity Jacket
The jacket is made with moisture-wicking fabric that is designed to allow for easy movement and mobility. It doesn't have many reviews so far, but those who have tried it called it "amazing" and "very discreet."
The Duchess of Sussex's flying fashion proves you don't have to sacrifice style for comfort!
