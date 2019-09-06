Though we haven't tried the leggings ourselves, they do have close to 1,000 5-star reviews from Lululemon customers. One reviewer called them "efficient, lightweight, and warm workout pants," while another wrote that they are "buttery soft and comfortable." Less positive reviews pointed out potential issues with the fabric pilling, while others weren't as pleased with the lightweight feel.

If you're looking to complete her casual-chic look, the duchess paired the leggings with Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers. Her exact style appears to be unavailable, as Adidas has slightly redesigned them for the 2019 season.

The athletic shoes are meant to have a springy cushion in the sole, which sounds perfect for keeping feet comfortable during a long flight. One Nordstrom reviewer wrote that the shoes are "so comfy, especially for those with medium to high arches."

To complete the all-black look, style blog Meghan's Mirror reported that she reached for the Ingrid & Isabel Active Maternity Jacket, which currently retails for $88.

The jacket is made with moisture-wicking fabric that is designed to allow for easy movement and mobility. It doesn't have many reviews so far, but those who have tried it called it "amazing" and "very discreet."

The Duchess of Sussex's flying fashion proves you don't have to sacrifice style for comfort!

