Apple AirPods are on sale at their lowest price ever

Upgrading to wireless headphones just got a little bit cheaper.

Apple doesn't frequently discount its products, but right now you can save on some of its most popular products ahead of Black Friday.

The original model is available for up to 16% off — that's the cheapest they've ever been on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel. They pair seamlessly between other Apple devices and offer the great sound quality.

The newer version of the sleek white earbuds are also available for 17% off and can be charged wirelessly using a Qi-compatible wireless charging mat.

Whichever version you choose, you'll get all the hands-free functionality that AirPods fans have been raving about since they were first released.

They've even changed my morning routine. Every morning, I pop the AirPods in and listen to a podcast as I get ready. I'm able to move around freely, do my makeup, pack my bag and bounce around the apartment listening to some of my favorites without waking up my husband in the next room. For that, he is incredibly grateful.

But they really come in handy if you take public transportation. I'm able to sneak into tight spaces without worrying about a headphone cord snagging on a stray bag. The other week, I watched as a passenger struggled to detangle her headphones from a stranger's backpack and felt pity as she jumped off the train and said, "You can keep them."

That'd never happen with my AirPods!

I'm not the only fan around the TODAY offices. Associate commerce editor Megan Foster recently made the switch and has never looked back.

"I was super hesitant to make the switch to AirPods from my go-to wired headphones due to concerns about cost, practicality and whether or not I would actually use them," she explained. "A few months after my purchase, I can honestly say these wireless headphones are the best Apple purchase I have ever made."

For Foster, the convenience factor can't be beat.

"Charging them is convenient and quick, and they fit seamlessly in my ears without budging (even while working out). The sound quality is super clear and it's easy to connect them to my phone or laptop."

Jen Birkhofer, our director of e-commerce, has been singing their praises since 2018.

"I am obsessed with my Apple AirPods — they are so easy to use," she said. "Because they're wire-free, I thought I would lose them, so I bought a cover and clip that hooks onto my gym bag, and I haven't lost them yet! FYI: If you do lose one, you can use Find My Phone to locate it."

Jen's even made a convert out of other family members.

"Even my dad, who rocked an AM/FM radio Walkman for about 20 years, loves his AirPods and runs with them almost daily."

So there you have it. You're never too young or too old to cut the cord.

