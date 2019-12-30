The 28 bestselling and top-rated products of 2019

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

As the year comes to an end, we're taking a look back at some of the most popular products shoppers couldn't get enough of in 2019.

This past year we saw a slew of style, toy, electronics, food and beauty items — including the most-searched-for on Google — stand the test of time and even become TODAY viewer favorites.

Yahoo contributing editor Chassie Post visited TODAY to give us one last look at the bestselling and top-reviewed products of the year. From the always-popular Instant Pot to a pair of highly-rated leggings, Post gives us the scoop on the items you'll want to snag to kick off 2020 in style.

Bestselling and Top-Rated Items of 2019

Amazon's most popular leggings are a favorite among TODAY shoppers and boast over 14,000 reviews. The comfy $13 leggings are made with a soft-to-the-touch "peach skin" fabric and are perfect for all body types. Available in 25 colors, this simple piece can be worn anywhere from the gym to running errands.

If you have yet to see the popularity of the Fjallraven Kanken backpack, get ready to see the Swedish import everywhere in 2020. It's the most popular bag of the year at Urban Outfitters, with one sold every 11 seconds.

This durable bag is made from sturdy waterproof fabric and even includes a removable seat cushion. Light enough for daily use but roomy enough to handle the trials of everyday life, it's perfect for almost anyone from kids to adults.

Get the look of false lashes without the hassle and cost of fussy falsies. This affordable mascara will give your eyes a dramatic look — without leaving behind the unwanted clumps. Made with a long-lasting formula and am easy-to-use brush, it's no wonder this mascara was the brand's top-selling product for the year, with one sold roughly every minute.

From the maker of the Instant Pot is a top-rated product gaining momentum in sales. Savor all the flavor and fun of deep-fried cooking without the mess or excess oil thanks to the Instant Vortex 7-in-1 air fryer. This small oven can bake, roast, fry, roast, broil, and dehydrate in record time so it's no wonder users are singing its praises.

Stay full and focused while treating yourself to the sweet taste of pancakes. This top-selling breakfast option has 14 grams of protein per serving and comes in delicious flavors like peanut butter, chocolate chip, blueberry and classic buttermilk.

For under $100, you can get a high-tech touchless vacuum that is always ready when you need it the most. Simply plug it into an outlet, press the power button and watch it suck up all the dirt and dust that you push near its base. The brand's most popular item of 2019 also has built-in exhaust filters to remove allergens from the air put back into your space.

If you've ever tried to avoid a handshake because of sweaty palms, you may want to give Amazon's best-selling antiperspirant hand lotion a try. The dermatologist-recommended Carpe lotion helps out an end to sweaty hands without the need for a harsh prescription. It has thousands of positive reviews and was consistently Amazon's No. 1 antiperspirant product of 2019.

The super-popular L.O.L. Surprise dolls will keep your kiddo entertained for hours. This pack comes with 15 surprises including mix-and-match wigs, dolls and custom accessories.

A smash-hit toy this year, the L.O.L. surprise dolls have become a phenomenon of sorts. The brand was rated one of the hottest toys of the year by Ad Age, and over Thanksgiving weekend, this specific kit was the most-purchased toy according to market research company, The NPD Group

More Bestselling and Top-Rated Beauty Products of 2019

Here's a fun fact: 40,000 pairs of these jeans are sold every single day, and the purchases are backed up by 36,000 five-star reviews. Celebrities like Blake Lively and Gina Rodriguez have stepped out in them; Old Navy buyers swear by their comfort and versatility.

One of these creams is sold every 20 seconds worldwide. With thousands of five-star reviews and glowing comments from users, it's no surprise that this fast-absorbing, rich moisturizer is a cult favorite!

The formula contains colloidal oatmeal, the only FDA-approved OTC ingredient, which helps relieve itching, minor irritation, and symptoms of eczema.

One tube of Pillow Talk lipstick is sold every two minutes, making it the top-selling lipstick in all of North America. The universally flattering neutral shade is perfect for any occasion, and the matching lip liner amps up any look.

These "leggings with benefits" are a long-time customer favorite! With 360-degree shaping from waist to ankle and breathable cotton fabric, they stretch enough to accommodate any task or workout. The curved waistband provides an insanely flattering fit. Thousands of customers have bought these leggings, and the 4.8 star rating comes from universally glowing reviews.

The best-reviewed peel at Sephora, one set of these peels was sold on the site every three seconds in 2019. The patented two-step anti-aging pad is pre-dosed with seven acids to help reduce the look of fine lines, wrinkles, acne scars, and pores.

Available in several shades of denim and seersucker, this dress also offers an inclusive range of sizes. With thousands of dresses sold and hundreds of five-star reviews, it's the brand's best selling dress.

Make flossing much less tedious with this easy, effective water-based option. The Aquarius Water Flosser can remove up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas. Perfect for anyone with braces, implants, or other dental work, the machine is up to 50% more effective than floss for improving gum health.

These sneakers from sustainable shoe brand Allbirds are lightweight, durable, and breathable, crafted from merino wool. Dubbed the "World's Most Comfortable" shoe, it has over a thousand reviews on Allbirds.com and a near-perfect 4.9-star rating. In 2019, reviewers put their money where their mouths were, and the shoe was one of the brand's bestselling products for the year.

The most reviewed hot sauce on Amazon, this tangy seasoning is perfect for spicing up daily dinners. Listed among Oprah's Favorite Things for two years running, it's no surprise that many home chefs are giving this delicious hot sauce a try.

This toothbrush is the most reviewed option on the Internet, so if you're trying to give your teeth the deep cleaning they deserve, try this highly-rated, electronic option.

The all-in-one cooking machine isn't just a top-rated appliance, it happens to be Walmart's No. 1 bestselling product of the year. It can be used to simmer your favorite meals, it's easy to clean, and users say that it has cut down on the time it takes to make their typical at-home dinners.

Packed with super-peptides and hyaluronic acid, this eye concentrate provides hydration for up to 48 hours. It's sold out multiple times this year, so get your hands on it while you can!

A clinical study showed that 97% of users saw a visible improvement in the moisture content around the eye area, while 83% saw improvement in eye area smoothness. In just 4 weeks, 80% of participants saw a visible reduction in fine lines around the eye area.

Create a movie theater wherever you are with this top-selling, lightweight, portable mini projector! Kid-friendly and easy to operate, you can access streaming services and YouTube. With no cables, computer connection, or plugs required, it's perfect to use on-the-go.

Add a modern twist to any outfit with this simple but stylish shoe from Rothy's. It's the brand's best-selling style, and wearers love the comfortable fit. Made from repurposed plastic water bottles, the sustainable shoe is good for your closet and the planet.

Even royals have been known to love them — Meghan Markle has been spotted wearing this exact pair!

Parents love these sweet and colorful bandages which are now the No. 1 growth contributor at Target. The "Bravery Badges" are durable, won't fall off, and are made of soft fabric. The bandages also come with adorable metal tins, which can be refilled or repurposed as needed!

This customer-favorite sold out last year, but returned to the shelves due to popular demand! With light compression and a knit shaping panel at the tummy, the bodysuit gives you the best possible fit. Outfitted with Outlast temperature control, you won't be too hot or cold, and the rows of snap closures ensure an adjustable but sturdy fit.

These shoes come in women's, men's, and children's versions, but no matter who you are, you're sure to love the buttery-soft lining and cozy warmth. With over four million pairs sold in the past five years, consumers love these slippers, and thousands of positive reviews have created a near-perfect 4.6 star rating. Around the holidays, one pair was sold every seven seconds!

Keep your little one safe and warm in this wearable blanket. With a classic rugby stripe design, this wearable option removes the sleep hazard of loose blankets without sacrificing any warmth or comfort. The zipper guard and pull cover mean babies can't accidentally open it, and the careful sizing allows wearers to move freely while still being safe.

This 32" TV has been a Walmart bestseller for two years in a row. For just $85, you can watch your favorite movies and shows in crystal-clear HD, and the lightweight body makes it easy to mount on almost any wall. Outfitted with HDMI ports, you can also stream your favorite media.

More than one billion - with a B! - jars of this micro-sculpting cream have been sold since it hit shelves twelve years ago. Thousands of shoppers swear by it, and the wrinkle-fighting and skin-plumping abilities make it easy to see why.

Made with essential anti-aging ingredients like hyaluronic acid, amino peptides, and niacinamide, the cream can give dramatic effects with just a few weeks of use.

