6 unique tech gifts to give anyone on your list

Check out these innovative products that are perfect for the tech lover in your life.

Tech-focused holiday gift ideas: Picture This clothing, coding kits, more

Dec. 9, 201905:00
By Megan Foster

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Gone are the days when a giving someone a tech gift meant you were wrapping a television or cell phone. Though there are still tons of deals on these timeless items, we've seen new, innovative products that are flying off the shelves this time of year.

Technology expert Katie Linendoll visited TODAY to give us a special preview of the hottest tech gifts of the year.

There are unique fitness products that will make "going to the gym" a thing of the past, and platforms that will turn playtime into a new and interactive experience. No matter who you're shopping for, you're sure to find something that will make the perfect present for anyone on your list.

Read on to see some of the most noteworthy tech gifts on the market — and ones that will keep giving long after they are opened.

For the knowledge seeker

Drops Language App

Drops Language App

$00.00
$00.00
$00.00

This app will allow you to learn a new language in a fraction of the time it would take in a typical class. After downloading the app, you can chose from over 30 languages and quickly get to learning. They say it only takes 15 minutes a day before you're on your way to conversational speaking.

For the creative one

Picture This Clothing

Picture This Clothing

$49.00

Picture This Clothing helps kids turn their best piece of artwork into a dress, t-shirt, leggings or beanie. Simply print out a template, draw a design, upload the picture to the site and violà! They'll have a wearable masterpiece in no time.

For the kid on your list

Osmo Genius Starter Kit

Osmo Genius Starter Kit

$69.99
$99.99
$69.99
$99.99

This kit from Osmo provides step-by-step instructions that will have your kid learning how to draw their favorite characters. After drawing, they can even animate them.

For the movie buff

Apple News

Apple News

$9.99

A subscription service is one that will keep giving for months. There are tons of options on the market like Disney Plus, Hulu, Netflix and more — and now you can gift Apple News. It's an app that gives you access to hundreds of newspapers and magazines for only $9.99/month.

For the night runner

Nozgear Tracer360

Nozgear Tracer360

$49.95

Increase your safety and visibility when you're out at night with this innovative vest. It's called a performance visibility vest and it provides an all around LED glow up to 1/4 mile away.

Noxgear LightHound

Noxgear LightHound

$49.95

Some people run with a friend, some run alone and others bring their favorite partner — their pet! This dog vest will keep your pup safe and visible in the dark.

For the fitness lover

Mirror

Mirror

$1,495.00

Think of the Mirror as your (practically invisible) home gym. After installation, you can learn workouts and take classes from thee country's top fitness trainers. The Mirror also allows you to stay in shape with your favorite tunes — hook up your playlist or sync your Spotify account.

Though this cool tech item has a high price tag, users have said that the classes are incredible and the heart monitoring function is invaluable.

