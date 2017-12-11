22 awesome holiday gift ideas for the guys in your life

It's that time of year again, the season of giving is upon us. And though it can be a stressful time of year, the fun of tracking down gifts that will delight the ones we love always seems to be worth it in the end.

Below, we've rounded up 22 of the coolest, most stylish, delicious, handy and cozy gifts for every man on your list. Whether he's an avid outdoorsman or a frequent flyer, a Top Chef in-the-making or a design nut, we've found affordable ways to show him some serious love this holiday season.

(For more gift ideas, check out our gift guides for dad and grandpa!)

For his closet

Even the most well-dressed man will appreciate an update to his wardrobe this holiday season. The trick to giving a wearable gift is to either pick something that doesn't require knowing his size (like a watch or sunglasses) or something with some flexibility (jackets and sweaters are easier than pants and shoes, for example).

1. Everlane lightweight down jacket, $88, Everlane

This jacket is the perfect layering piece for winter. Your guy can wear this over his beloved plaid flannel and even under a heavier coat on those extra cold days.

2. Timex Weekender Analog Quartz Watch, $22 (normally $37, extra 20 percent off coupon), Amazon

These low-key, lightweight watches will let your favorite guy keep time in style. The Timex Weekender is a favorite on Amazon with over 5,000 positive user reviews. We love the variety of colorful fabric and leather straps available.

3. Barbour Fulmar plaid scarf, $49, Nordstrom

Barbour is a heritage British brand, founded in 1894 on the tenants of "wit, grit and glamour." And while their high-performance outerwear can be pricey, you can treat a special guy in your life to a bit of that luxury with this affordable (and cozy) plaid scarf. It will pair perfectly with all his winter outerwear.

4. Columbia Men's Mountain Side Fleece Jacket, $45 (normally $60), Amazon

This Columbia half-zip fleece is the perfect gift for any guy on your list who happens to be a winter sports buff or just loves that après ski lifestyle. The design is a direct reboot from the brand's 1980s archive, and has that so-cool-it-could-be-vintage vibe that looks like you stole it from your dad's closet.

If you are after something more traditional, the traditional Columbia Men's Half-Zip pullover is 30 percent off right now!

5. Flannel robe, $80, J.Crew

We know, we know. Robes are such a "dad" gift. But with good reason—there are few things more enjoyable on a Sunday morning than kicking back with the paper, coffee in hand, wrapped in flannel. He has to go out for the paper in something, doesn't he?

6. Oakley 'Frogskins' sunglasses, $100, Mr. Porter

Buying sunglasses for someone else can be tricky — but we'll let you in on a secret: these Oakley 'Frogskin' sunglasses. Resurrected from a 1980s design and incredibly high-quality, they look good on men, women and all face shapes.

If you want to get the look for less, we love these WOODIES wayfarer walnut wood sunglasses with polarized lenses for only $25. They also have over 1,000 positive reviews on Amazon!

For the kitchen

If you've got a serious foodie or amateur chef on your list, you won't miss by treating them to something practical they'll actually use — and all these options happen to be pretty cool, too.

7. UncommonGoods Taco serving kit, $85, UncommonGoods

Take his Taco Tuesday game to the next level with this kit. It has everything you need, including bowls for all the fixings and taco holders for, you know, holding your tacos.

8. Bodum pour-over coffee maker with permanent filter, $20 (normally $30), Amazon

Anyone who truly loves coffee should be making their own at home with a pour-over vessel. We love this affordable version from Bodum because it doesn't require a constant stream of paper filters, which makes it more environmentally friendly.

9. SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker Starter Kit, $50 (normally $80), Amazon

Does your favorite guy have a serious thing for La Croix? Give the gift of that bubbly water fix on a budget. With Sodastream, he can make his own sparkling water (or sparkling anything, really) at home.

10. Home-Complete Cast Iron Pizza Pan, $25, Amazon

Sometimes it's important to remember that the best gifts are often about what people want, not what they need! This cast iron pan helps you bake the perfect pizza. It even works for a single slice of last night's leftovers. Throw them in the oven together for deliciously crispy crust.

11. Mouth 'Holiday Heat Fix' gift basket, $76, Mouth

The idea of a gift basket may conjure up a mental picture of too much cellophane and fruit cakes no one will eat, but Mouth is out to change all that. Their baskets are curated to please even the most sophisticated of palates. We're especially enticed by this one, full of artisanal Sriracha-flavored treats, perfect for your favorite hot sauce fanatic.

For the den

If you have a guy on your list that loves to sit, back, relax and just enjoy some time at home, then these gifts are for him. Whether he's a video game lover or music junkie, these gifts are sure to be ones he'll love.

12. Native Union Eclipse 3-port USB charger, $80, Amazon

For the guy who wants (and needs!) to be plugged in at all times, this three device charger from Native Union will make the perfect gift. Stylish enough to proudly display on his bedside or coffee table, this gadget will keep all his cords and tech toys charged and organized.

13. Double deck of personalized playing cards, $49, Mark & Graham

Whether he loves to host poker night or is more of a Go Fish guy, he'll appreciate the thoughtful nature of this set of playing cards. They can be personalized with a message or monogram and come in a variety of colors and patterns.

14. Celina Mancurti personalized leather coaster set, $36, Amazon

Coasters aren't necessarily a novel gift idea, but we think these are special. Think of each leather coaster as an instant an heirloom piece, and they'll also show their wear (red wine drips, whiskey blotches) with serious style.

15. Phaidon's Regarding Bartending, by Sasha Petraske, $21, Amazon

The only book published by the late great bartender and founder of New York speakeasy Milk & Honey, Sasha Petraske's tome is filled with recipes and musings sure to delight the at-home bartender and inspire a whole new take on happy hour.

Pair it with this decanter we are obsessed with for only $27!

16. Crosley Radio Player turntable, $80, Nordstrom

Combining modern conveniences and an old school turntable, this Crosley Radio player can support vinyl records, MP3 players and your iPhone—delivering high quality sound for both retro and contemporary tunes.

For traveling

From road trips to business trips, there are plenty of ways to treat the guy who's always on the go. From handy tools to entertaining extras, these gifts will make adventures by plane, train and automobile all the more enjoyable.

17. Flight 001 5-in-1 travel power adapter, $35, Amazon

For any guy who makes frequent trips abroad for work or pleasure will appreciate the easy and utility of this 5-in-1 power adapter. This one works in 150 countries and even includes two USB ports for additional convenience.

18. Wood Expressions magnetic travel backgammon set, $37, Amazon

It's easy to forget that some of the best games can't be played on your phone. Backgammon is one of the classics, and this magnetic travel set is just the right size to fit into any purse or carry-on bag. Play it with your significant other or teach your kids on a long flight, by the campfire, at your grandparents' house over the holidays.

19. Ursa Major traveler's skin care kit, $41, Nordstrom

Frequent travelers know that having a nicely-stocked dopp kit can make all the difference when you're on the go. Ursa Major's selection of TSA-approved supplies is a great gift for any man with a serious travel bug.

20. Outdoor Tech 'Los Cabos' wireless headphones, $48, Amazon

Whether for traveling or working out, a pair of wireless headphones will make any journey easier. External controls allow you to skip tracks, adjust the volume and even answer calls without ever taking out your synced device. These headphones are also sweat proof and water-resistant, making them as durable as they are handy.

21. Away Travel Amusement gift travel kit, $95, Away Travel

Packed with everything your guy needs for some serious in-flight entertainment (all packed into a mini suitcase-shaped case), this gift set from Away includes a deck of cards, a bottle opener, some artisanal chocolate and the fixings for a delicious in-air Old Fashioned.

22. Barebones Living Pathfinder cooler, $60, Amazon

Whether for picnics, camping or a long and lazy afternoon in the park, any outdoorsy guy will appreciate the stylish and utilitarian function of this cooler. It comes with a comfortable, adjustable shoulder strap and can hold as many as 16 12 oz. cans.

To get the look for less, we love this flex cooler from OAGear that's only $15!

