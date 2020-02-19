Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Finding the perfect gift for the man in your life (whether that be your boyfriend, husband, father or brother) isn't always easy — which is why we wanted to help you track down the perfect gift for the perfect someone.

Most of us have, at some point, have asked a guy what he wants for a certain occasion, only to hear the familiar phrase, "I have everything I need!" So instead of actually listening to them, we discovered 37 of the most stylish, delicious, handy, cozy and coolest gifts for men.

Sunset Magazine Editor-in-Chief Matt Bean visited TODAY to bring us more must-have products for the guy in your life — so whether he's an avid sports fan, a frequent-flyer or a top chef, he's got a fun and affordable way to show him some love this season.

Gifts for Guys on TODAY

Fill the house with his favorite tunes with this stylish speaker from IKEA. The Wi-Fi enabled speaker can stream content from multiple streaming services — but even more importantly, it fits in easily with any room decor and can even be mounted as a practical wall shelf.

Stay cozy all winter long with this insulated down jacket from Eddie Bauer. Waterproof yet breathable, the jacket is designed to fit over those additional winter layers while still looking stylish. Plus, the current sale can help make Christmas even more affordable.

This whisky collection from George Dickel can breathe new life into any liquor cabinet. Whether you're trying a classic flavor or their limited edition Tabasco-finish whisky, you can't go wrong with any of these smooth, flavorful spirits.

Celebrate his favorite city with these beautifully designed glasses. Each set includes two rocks glasses, etched with the distinct map of the city of your choice. There are plenty of options, so you're sure to find something — or somewhere — he'll love.

Keep drinks chilled (but not diluted) with these giant ice cube molds from Williams-Sonoma. Designed to melt slowly and evenly, the ice won't water down your drink and you won't be stuck sipping on warm spirits, either.

Keep muscles loose and relaxed with this percussion massager. The interchangeable heads and different intensity settings allow him to customize the gadget for his exact needs.

Get ready to grill with this jam-packed bacon box from The Baconer. With two sets of XXL bacon steaks, two packs of bacon strips, two packs of hand-cut lardons, and three packs of ground bacon, he'll be using these selections for the rest of winter.

Grow your own seasonings with this nifty plant from Back to the Roots. Each planter comes with soil, seeds, a self-watering pot, and access to a free online STEM curriculum for curious kiddos. All you have to do is give it some sun, water, and TLC, and you'll be growing your own chilis in no time.

Get creative with these personalized phone cases. Available in several styles, you can choose his favorite colors and add plenty of protective accessories.

These sturdy, 20-ounce tumblers can hold either cold or hot drinks, and the stainless steel exterior is protective yet stylish. A variety of lids help adapt to any adventure, and the tumbler itself can be customized to match his taste.

Bestselling gifts for guys

Sometimes, it's important to remember that the best gifts are about what people want, not what they need! This cast iron pan will help him make the perfect pizza at home. It even works for a single slice of last night's leftovers.

If he works from home and rarely gets away from his desk, consider purchasing this personal fridge to hold just the right amount of food and drinks to get him through the workday.

We love the traditional flannel look, and this one from L.L. Bean is perfect for this time of year. With cozy sherpa fleece for extra warmth, we're convinced it will become a closet staple for the guy in your life.

With all the technology we've accumulated, it makes sense that a lot of cords get jumbled up in our bags. Ensure his stay in one place with this quality leather charger roll-up.

Though they are on the pricey side, these Bose headphones will have him speechless. They provide up to 20 hours of battery life on one charge and can be tailored to 11 levels of noise-cancellation.

Apparel and accessory gifts for guys

These lightweight watches will help your dad, husband or boyfriend keep time in style. The Timex Weekender is a favorite on Amazon with more than 10,000 reviews! We love the variety of colorful nylon straps available too.

If you're looking for a pair of timeless shoes that are durable and stylish, you might want to add these to the list. Hush Puppies unveiled the Heath Sneaker made with BioDeWix mesh lining and an EVA foam footbed for ultimate comfort.

What's old is new again, especially when it comes to performance fleece. This snap-front pullover from Patagonia is the perfect gift for any guy on your list who happens to be a winter sports buff or just loves the ski lifestyle. It looks like you might have lifted it from your closet in the '90s.

This popular plush robe has over 2,500 reviews on Amazon and a 4.6-star average rating. It is made from a soft, polyester material and includes a hood to keep him super warm all year long.

Purchasing sunglasses for someone — no matter how well you know them — can be a bit tricky. These from Zenni Optical are polarized to reduce glare.

Home gifts for guys

Forget balancing multiple things at once. This Corkcicle cigar glass will allow him to hold a glass of whiskey and a cigar in the same hand. It's made from handblown double old-fashioned glass, and you can add a personalized monogram for an extra $10.

This cotton-blend blanket is one he will have for years to come — and one you may want to steal for yourself. It works great as a decor item but is exceptionally comfortable for when he needs a snowy day home essential.

Kitchen and cooking gifts for guys

Anyone who truly loves coffee should be making their own at home. We love this affordable pour-over coffee maker from Bodum because it doesn't require a constant stream of paper filters — making it more environmentally friendly than other options.

Does your man have a serious thing for La Croix? Give the gift of constant bubbly water on a budget. With Sodastream, he can make his own sparkling water or soda at home.

If your favorite guy loves preparing his meals as much as he loves eating them, he'll appreciate the sleek look and cool craftsmanship of Material's kitchen set. It allows you to choose from four tools and create the perfect mix-and-match set.

Man Cave gifts for guys

Make sure his man cave stays intact with these monogram coasters. You can choose one of 22 designs that will be engraved into a half-inch thick, 100% bamboo wooden base.

Nothing screams "bar vibes" quite like a neon sign — and this one is sure to be a hit. "When we opened the box and plugged it in to see how it looked, WOW! The colors were amazing, and the sign is beautiful!" wrote one buyer.

He probably has enough of his own team's memorabilia. This collector set will allow him to admire the entire league! His friends (or rival supporters) will love it as well.

Travel gifts for guys

With over 18,000 reviews, this travel pillow is grabbing some attention on the internet. It has a unique design that will hold his head in one position for ultimate comfort.

As any good jet-setter knows, having the proper, roomy-but-packable, Dopp kit for all your toiletries is key. We've been fans of Away's luggage for a while now, and their thoughtfully-made kit comes in a range of colors and fabrics.

This carry-on cocktail kit includes a recipe card, compact tin, spoon, jigger, syrup and a linen coaster. Within a few minutes, he will have a signature drink to make the flight go a whole lot quicker.

If he travels often, this high-quality bag might be an excellent gift for him. It comes in 11 colors and five sizes to fit his needs.

Tech and gadget gifts for guys

You never know what might happen when you're out on the open road, and a dead car battery can be a disaster — as can a dead phone battery. This clever little gadget can charge either, making it essential for camping and road trips.

The popular Fire TV Stick has over 137,000 reviews on Amazon, and we can see why. With one small gadget, he can have access to multiple streaming services, including Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix and more.

Health and wellness gifts for guys

If you're sick of his "not so hygienic" toothbrush, the Quip gift set (and convenient subscription service) will ensure you don't have to deal with it ever again. This set comes with a "refresh" toiletry bag, one year of service, a toothbrush and an extra brush head.

Stainless steel-insulated water bottles can be found pretty much everywhere. We love that this one is affordable and can keep cold drinks chilled for hours on end.

Every guy has their thing: sports, comics, reading, etc. If his "thing" is an active lifestyle, this smartwatch will help him track his heart rate, steps, calories burned and overall health.

