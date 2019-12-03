This Christmas light phone charger is the decoration you never knew you needed

One end is a USB plug and the other is a charging port compatible with most iPhone models. The multicolor lights actually illuminate as your device charges. They are available at a variety of retailers and are pretty affordable.

We saw them and decided we needed them. Folks on the internet did too. Here is what people are saying about these Christmas light chargers on Twitter.

My Christmas light charger is the best thing I've ever purchased within my 20 years of living!! pic.twitter.com/M6ibSDetcY — hawaiian (@vanessa_does) October 29, 2015

if i dont get a christmas light charger soon im gonna cry — 𝐥𝐢𝐥 𝐛𝐨𝐨 🦇 (@meghvnmvrie) December 11, 2016

My Christmas light iPhone charger is so EXTRA ️ pic.twitter.com/j2cva9f8IA — A'L (@adamlea2) December 22, 2017

I can't lie, I'm about to go purchase one.

We also found some related products that take holiday cheer to a whole new level.

These decorative Christmas lights feature four built-in speakers that can wirelessly play music from your phone. Now, you can have your Christmas music playing while enjoying your colorful lights around the house.

This iPhone charger is very similar to the one with Christmas lights, except it has light-up snowflakes. How very cute and whimsical!

Not only do these protect your charger from fraying, but they're also extremely adorable. This festive set of four includes a reindeer, Christmas tree, Santa and a stocking.

This novelty phone accessory clips to the air vent in your car and holds on to your phone while you drive.

Of course there are multiple versions of the USB charging Christmas lights. These are particularly cute.

