This Christmas light phone charger is the decoration you never knew you needed

Many of us have already begun decorating our houses and trees for the holidays — there is just something about those twinkling lights that lifts our spirits and puts a smile on our faces. Even scientists agree!
Now, you can bring that glimpse of joy with you to the office, to your bedside or wherever you want with a new festive tech accessory — Christmas light phone chargers.
One end is a USB plug and the other is a charging port compatible with most iPhone models. The multicolor lights actually illuminate as your device charges. They are available at a variety of retailers and are pretty affordable.
We saw them and decided we needed them. Folks on the internet did too. Here is what people are saying about these Christmas light chargers on Twitter.
I can't lie, I'm about to go purchase one.
We also found some related products that take holiday cheer to a whole new level.
Decorative String Lights with Bluetooth Speakers
These decorative Christmas lights feature four built-in speakers that can wirelessly play music from your phone. Now, you can have your Christmas music playing while enjoying your colorful lights around the house.
DCI Merry Snowflakes iPhone Charger Cable
This iPhone charger is very similar to the one with Christmas lights, except it has light-up snowflakes. How very cute and whimsical!
Newseego Compatible iPhone Cable Protector
Not only do these protect your charger from fraying, but they're also extremely adorable. This festive set of four includes a reindeer, Christmas tree, Santa and a stocking.
Bodima Universal Air Vent Car Phone Mount
This novelty phone accessory clips to the air vent in your car and holds on to your phone while you drive.
Merry String Charger iPhone cord
Of course there are multiple versions of the USB charging Christmas lights. These are particularly cute.
