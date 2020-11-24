It's popular

While there are several holiday light-themed charging cables on Amazon, I chose this one because it had more than 2,000 reviews. Based on those reviews, it has a 4.4-star average rating. Admittedly, $13 is the most I've ever paid for a charging cable. But once I remembered it was more than just your run-of-the-mill cable by also functioning as decor, the price was easier to swallow. In hindsight, I should have bought the two-pack for $18. That way I would have had one to gift — because I do think it makes a great white elephant gift or stocking stuffer.

Katie Jackson

It's practical

This cord is first and foremost a charging cable. It comes in four versions: one with the iPhone lightning end, one with a Micro end, one with a Type-C end and one with both Micro and Type-C ends. I got the iPhone version because I have the iPhone XS. According to the box, it works with every iPhone that came after the iPhone 8.

While it can't transmit data like other USB cords, it seems to charge my phone just as fast as the other generic charging cable I have. One difference, however, is that it's longer. At 50 inches, it's a few inches longer than my previous cable. My only complaint is that I wish it had the cool right angle feature that makes charging and using my phone at the same time so much easier.

It's pretty

Of course, the thing I love most about this cable is the fact it's pretty. It has 10 multi-color LED lights in blue, red, green, yellow and white. I wouldn't be surprised if there's a study or two out there on how colorful lights trigger some happy button in the brain because as soon as these lights come on, I swear I get a boost of serotonin!

Katie Jackson

I especially like to use it in my car because I'm often driving when it's dark. It sounds silly, but the lights on this cable make me feel a little less alone and remind me of laying on the carpet in my parents' living room, looking up at the lights on the tree.

I have a long way to go until I have the Christmas decor collection my parents have accumulated over the years. But I'm happy this is one of my first pieces. And I'll be thrilled to hear the envy in my family's voices when I bring it home for the holidays and they ask where I got it.

