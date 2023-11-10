To “steal” or not to steal - white elephant gifts everyone’s going to want to take home this holiday season

Taking part in a white elephant present exchange this year? Lucky you! The annual holiday tradition is a fun way to exchange gifts with coworkers or loved ones without the added pressure of shopping for a specific person.

The best white elephant gifts tend to be practical, funny or a mixture of both, and there are so many different directions to take when shopping for the perfect present. Need some help? We've rounded up 45 ideas that are sure to win you the title of white elephant MVP.

P.S. If you're not quite sure how to play the white elephant gift game, we've also got you covered on that below.

How to play | How to pick a gift | White elephant gifts under $25 | White elephant gifts under $50 | Funny white elephant gifts | White elephant gag gifts

White elephant gifts under $25

When it comes to germs, sharing is most definitely not caring. If you're looking for affordable white elephant gifts, this set of five mini hand sanitizers is a worthy contender. The set features seasonally appropriate scents, including the following: Frozen Lake, Winterberry Ice, Strawberry Snowflakes, Fresh Sparkling Snow and Vanilla Icicles.

Pun-ny name? Check! Solid gift? Yep. This skin care set comes with six clay face masks that clarify, nourish and brighten complexions while offering the recipient some much-needed TLC.

These cute crew socks are anything but basic black. The fashion-forward style features a plethora of pretty pearls around the top and flirty ruffles. In other words, it's a fashionable upgrade to the standard one-size-fits-all white elephant gift.

If there are a few proud dog parents in the group, this gift could be the talk of the town. The mini dog bandana features an adorable whale print and comes in two sizes.

Fact: You can never have too many backup wallets. This affordable find offers luxury for less with its leather material, quality stitching and pebbled finish.

When life gets stressful, avid gamers will gladly turn to this stress ball that's shaped like the iconic PlayStation controller. The squishy accessory features all the recognizable elements of a controller, including the start, select and action buttons.

Taco 'bout a good white elephant gift idea. These dishwasher-safe taco holders are shaped like dinosaurs and have adorable names (aka Tricerataco and Tacosauraus Rex).

There are bound to be a few fashionistas in your next white elephant present exchange, and they'll be thrilled to unwrap a gift card from Primark, a popular retailer that offers affordable fashions for the whole family, including the kiddos.

As far as white elephant gifts ideas go, candles are always a winning option. This one smells like heaven (aka a cup of hot chocolate) and features notes of milk chocolate, steamed milk and marshmallows. Plus, it comes with a pretty decorative lid!

Foodies will rejoice when they stumble on this delightful gift card. In case you're not familiar with Goldbelly, it ships tantalizing treats (both savory and sweet) across the country and has a plethora of items to choose from.

Hot Seat Card Game by Dyce Games

Anyone who loves to host game night will gladly grab this white elephant gift. The card game comes with 200 cards that ask compelling questions and can be played with three or more players.

When the weather is frightful, a warm and cozy robe is simply delightful. This ribbed, plush style features two front pockets and comes in a universally flattering navy blue hue. Plus the price is right!

White elephant gifts under $50

Wine is always a safe bet when you’re looking for a good white elephant gift idea. This indulgent pinot noir features notes of boysenberry, dark cherry, jasmine and fresh herbs.

Consider game night handled. Anyone who loves a good "whodunnit" will have hours of fun solving this intriguing murder mystery. Up to five players can take part in the game, which comes with everything you need to crack the case.

Stumped for gift ideas for your next white elephant game? Edible options are always universally loved. This 19-piece box from Simply Chocolate comes with 19 pieces of truffles in a wide array of flavors, ranging from milk chocolate mousse to dark chocolate raspberry.

Nom, nom, nom! Anyone with a penchant for popcorn will gladly snatch this gift box during their next white elephant present exchange. It comes with three flavors of popcorn — cinnamon sugar, white cheddar, and cookies and crème — plus dark chocolate wafer rolls and yogurt-covered pretzels.

May the force be with you. This rad pizza cutter plays lightsaber sounds and flashes lights when you press the button. It's perfect for "Star Wars" fans!

You can never go wrong with some fabulous accessories. These drop earrings feature three dainty flower charms apiece and would look equally lovely when worn with formal attire or loungewear.

The lucky winner of this glorious crossbody bag will have a hard time not saying, "I'm lovin' it." The McDonald's masterpiece resembles a classic Happy Meal box, complete with a smiley face on the front.

Expelliarmus! Muggles and budding wizards alike will proudly display this wand in their homes. It features stunning details that can be found around Hogwarts and measures 18 in. long. If you’re in New York City, wands are also sold at the NYC store at 935 Broadway.

The holidays can get hectic, so carving out some time for TLC is essential. With the help of this QVC exclusive set, you'll be bubbling away your troubles in no time. It includes a 32 oz. shampoo, bath and shower gel; a 16 oz. hydrating body cloud cream and a gift bag, and comes in two festive scents: Snow Angel and Gingerbread Man.

We all know someone who waits all year long to watch holiday movies on the Hallmark Channel, and this festive set helps them indulge all their passions. It comes with a cute oven mitt, a tree-shaped cookie cutter and a stand mixer ornament.

'Tis the season for fun flannel. These unisex slippers come in a festive red, black and gray flannel print and are made with organically grown cotton flannel.

Seasoned and novice chefs know how important a solid set of mixing bowls can be. This three-piece set from Carla Hall comes in three colors and includes large, medium and small mixing bowls that can be nested together. The best part? They're safe to use in the dishwasher, microwave, oven and freezer.

It wouldn’t be practical to show up with a perishable present, but you can still give one lucky recipient the gift of delicious cupcakes with a gift card to this popular cupcake shop that ships nationwide.

During a white elephant present exchange, you're never sure who will pick your gift, so opting for one-size-fits-all options is always a good idea. This pretty little scarf has a universally flattering black and white floral print and goes with just about anything.

Funny white elephant gifts

If your facial expressions often give your true feelings away, you'll be psyched to claim this entertaining white elephant gift option that has the following phrase on it: “I’m sorry, did I roll my eyes out loud?”

This ornament features a phrase that's funny because it's so true and is sure to bring a laugh to the office gift exchange: "Coworkers are like Christmas lights, they hang together, half of them don’t work, and the other half aren’t so bright."

No, it’s not really a stick of butter (although that would be quite tasty). This comedic gift is actually a notepad that’s shaped like butter in a dish, and it’ll make a stunning addition to anyone’s desk.

There are certain phrases that instantly come to mind throughout the work day, but you're hesitant to say out loud. These pens immortalize a few of them, including the following hilarious contenders: "That’s not my job, Per my last email, I’m starting to feel sick tomorrow, This meeting could have been an email, and Oh, for f---- sake."

Sure, the ornament is fun, but it’s what’s inside that really counts. This gas can ornament has room for you to stuff some cash inside so the recipient can pay for gas (or whatever else they desire).

Been there, done that. "Not today" is an expression we find ourselves uttering at least once a day, and this mug helps spell it out for all your coworkers on your daily video calls. It also features an adorable dog.

Whether you're at home or work, you're bound to deal with some bull---- at some point. This hilarious button helps you call it out with sound effects and eight phrases.

S--- happens, and when it does, your gift recipient will be armed with a fragrant toilet spray to help hide the evidence. This set from Poo-Pourri comes with two sprays in festive scents — Hollyday Spice and Mistletoe Spritzes — and it’s a gift for the recipient and their family/coworkers, really.

'Tis the season to get rowdy, and this ornament totally gets it. It features three multicolored bulbs and the phrase "Let's get lit." Plus, it literally lights up.

Calling all troublemakers! This hat is embroidered with the following relatable phrase that any rabble-rouser will proudly sport: “In my defense, I was left unsupervised.

This trio of hot sauces comes with amusing names that will cause cat lovers to smirk: Purry-Purry Sauce, Hiss-y Fit Carolina Reaper Sauce and Chairman Meow’s Revenge Scorpion Pepper Sauce.

White elephant gag gifts

This one’s an Amazon bestseller, and for good reason. The gag gift box looks like it contains a pair of calf mule cargo socks (WTF, right?!) but it’s totally empty. In other words, you can stuff the real gift inside to give the recipient quite the surprise.

These aren't your average golf balls. When you hit them, they explode and turn into white smoke. The set, which comes with three balls, is sure to make the recipient giggle at your next white elephant game.

You're never too old for fart jokes, and this mini machine will offer the recipient hours of laughs with its 15 fart sounds. If they're smart, they might just use it for evil.

This tiny violin will send anyone who loves to complain into a fit of laughter. It even comes in a pint-sized violin case!

Ok, let's settle this like adults with a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors. This white elephant gag gift comes with six mini hands that let you play an actual game of Rock, Paper, Scissors to help settle any score with family or friends.

It's kind of like the parrot you never wanted, but at least you don't have to feed it and it comes with batteries you can throw out if it drives you crazy. This talking hamster figurine repeats what you say and shakes his head and body when you pet him.

You'll score a royal flush with this entertaining gag gift. The two-piece set of toilet-shaped shot glasses would make a fun piece of décor at work or home.

You're sexy and you know it. If you're looking for white elephant gift ideas that'll get the whole room laughing, this dumbbell-shaped beer glass is a worthy option. It holds 24 oz. of your favorite drink and bears the following phrase: "Yes, I do workout... lifting beer."

There are many variations of play, but the basic white elephant game rules are as follows:

Each person brings a wrapped gift, typically of a similar value or category Players draw names or numbers to determine what order they will go in The first player chooses and opens a gift The following players can then either pick a gift from the pool or steal a gift from a previous player If a player’s gift is stolen, they can either choose another wrapped gift to open or steal from another player At the end, the first player can swap the gift they have for any other opened gift, if desired Each gift can only be stolen twice The game is over when everyone has a present

What makes a good white elephant gift?

When buying a white elephant gift, it’s most important to follow the directions of the organizer, who will typically set a price point or theme for the gift swap. Traditional white elephant exchanges mostly focus on funny gifts that are more for amusement than practicality. However, as time has evolved, partygoers have added more useful and valuable items to the mix.