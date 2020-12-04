Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While the holidays may look different this year, at least one tradition remains the same: the Secret Santa and white elephant gift exchange. This year, we’ve found the ultimate white elephant gifts to wow your fellow swappers — so if you're looking for the best Secret Santa gifts, look no further.

From ugly Christmas sweaters to Bluetooth speakers, this treasure trove of cheeky and useful white elephant gift ideas is sure to bring out the holiday (and competitive) spirit in all. Let the games begin!

The below list has deals by category, to quickly jump to the category you're looking for click on the links below:

Secret Santa gifts under $15

This miniature inflatable tube guy has a fan at the bottom so he'll dance and inflate wherever you put him.

This one's exactly what it looks like: a goat figurine that screams when you press it! Perfect for that co-worker that needs to let out a little frustration.

This bestseller was published in 1998 and has gained popularity recently with the release of the latest movies in the epic space saga. From C-3PO pancakes to Jedi juice bars, this intergalactic Star Wars cookbook features healthy snacks, delicious dishes, sweet treats and easy main courses that no rebel can resist.

This game puts any Friends fanatic's memory to the test. The countdown is on to draw and recreate iconic scenes from the show before time is up!

Anyone working from home will appreciate this essential to keep their morning cup of coffee hot for hours on end.

This adorable seasonal gift set can help them get a head start on holiday baking so they can curl up on the couch with freshly baked goods and binge-watch Christmas movies.

Winter is here, which means dry skin is ready to rear its ugly head. This set from L'Occitane features three festive skin care essentials loaded with nourishing shea butter, which is sure to keep you moisturized all winter long.

Quirky socks are a hilarious gift for an office gift exchange — so how can you go wrong with 15 pairs decorated with everyone's fave comfort foods?

Samantha Irby has been renowned on the internet for a long while due to her wildly funny blog Bitches Gotta Eat and hilarious recaps of daytime court TV shows. Now the bestselling writer is back with her fourth collection of essays with a title that perfectly describes 2020.

Who doesn't love waffles? This tiny but mighty waffle maker is bound to be a hit — especially since it has over 90,000 reviews on Amazon.

Paint your own happy little trees and landscapes with this watercolor book inspired by the public television icon.

If you're heading to a work holiday party, this sassy coffee mug is sure to be hit with any coworkers who can't do anything before that first sip of coffee.

Secret Santa gifts under $25

Say goodbye to watery cocktails! These cubes are infused with flavors, including cucumber watermelon to pair with tequila and blood orange to pair with bourbon.

The hot sauce enthusiast in your life will appreciate the chance to craft their own concoctions. This kit comes with four reusable bottles and two different blends that they can use to enjoy for weeks on end.

This one might just win Secret Santa. Everyone's favorite holiday scent is an affordable and popular pick for the season.

Whether you know someone who can't wait for their next issue of Bon Appétit magazine or simply someone that loves to cook, this set is perfect. It includes five notebooks that they can use to keep track of all of their recipes and it covers everything from the main course to dessert.

2021 will be here before you know it, so ring in the new year with a calendar filled with witty, provocative cartoons from The New Yorker.

This beanie will pair perfectly with your ugly Christmas sweater. It features blinking LED lights and a cozy llama ready for the season.

This cookbook is sure to be a huge hit at your gift exchange, especially if there's a few Friends fanatics there who've seen every episode at least 15 times. Whip up delicious dishes inspired by the iconic sitcom. Thanksgiving turkey for one, anyone?

This is the ultimate set for going on-the-go since it contains five pocket-sized bottles of Poo-Pourri that can conveniently fit in your purse, backpack, luggage or any other kind of baggage you're toting.

If you dream of riding a unicorn, now’s your chance! This giant inflatable snow tube brings out the kid in all of us.

The Weather Girls have inspired a first-rate white elephant gift! So don’t be surprised if the recipient of this clever umbrella starts singing, “It’s raining men, hallelujah!” at the top of their lungs upon opening.

Celebrate "The Joy of Painting" every day with this Bob Ross planter, which is currently Amazon's Choice for Chia Pets.

Secret Santa gifts under $50

Video call conversations can get repetitive, but each of these sets of cards contain fun conversation starters to get everyone engaged.

Perfect for the tech lover in the friend group, this kit includes a bunch of accessories to keep their gear in top shape. It includes everything from a phone charger to a screen cloth.

If you have a friend or colleague who needs to take a chill pill, give them several this holiday season! Made with hemp, jojoba and safflower seed oil, these bath bombs are specifically designed to nurture and soothe your body.

This cozy and oversized sweatshirt is basically a blanket you can wear. There's even a handy pocket in the front to stash a few snacks.

The Fire TV Stick is perfect for the TV aficionado in your life. This streaming stick has access to popular apps like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+.

This truffle oil-infused hot sauce was one of Oprah's Favorite Things in 2019, so you know it'll be a hit.

This travel-friendly coffee mug is designed to keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot for hours.

This blanket is perfect for any burrito-loving friend you know — and it's bound to get stolen more than a few times during a white elephant exchange.

This elegant wine carafe is hard to beat for a wine lover.

Shower singers can put on the perfect bathroom concert with this portable waterproof speaker. It features a handy clip so you can hang it in the shower or attach it to a backpack for on-the-go listening.

