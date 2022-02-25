24 gifts for 40-year-olds that are better than what's on their wish list

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

They say your 40s are your new 30s, but when it comes to gifting, sometimes people can confuse the decades. While people in their 20s are expecting wine, whiskey and other booze-related gifts, people in their 40s are focused on upgrading their lifestyle on some level.

Whether they're focusing on their fitness routine or improving their financial skills, 40-year-olds also want unique gifts that are fun yet useful. That's why we compiled a list of home must-haves, sporty essentials and cozy elements that will delight every kind of birthday celebrant. Whether your girlfriend or your work-from-home colleague is looking for something to take the next step in their life, here are the best gifts that may not be on their wish list, but will definitely leave a lasting impact.

To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below:

Best 40th birthday gifts for women

For the fashion-forward lady in your life, give her a chic purse that she can wear day and night. The bag comes in eight different colors and is made with a luxe vegan leather material. As a bonus, over 1,000 verified Amazon reviewers have raved about how spacious and expensive-looking this bag is.

If free weights at the gym aren't making her feel the burn, give her a cardio boost with these stylish elastic bands. Bala Bangles have quickly become a bestseller for their versatility — she can wear them on her wrists or ankles, or add them to a bag for extra weight.

Someone who's always cold deserves a wearable blanket. The Comfy fits about anyone and can be worn indoors or outdoors. It provides extra comfort with high-quality sherpa and can be used also as a pillow.

Her feet will be singing the moment she slips into these cozy slippers after her big birthday party. These slides are made with 100 percent Australian sheepskin lining with plush cushioning.

For plant moms looking to upgrade their indoor garden, this Grecian-inspired planter will give a touch of glamour to their greenery. The handpainted pots come in two different sizes to improve their blooming activities.

Jewelry is a classic birthday gift, and these gold hoops are the perfect addition to her accessory repertoire. The earrings are made of a tarnish-free material and can easily match with her regular wardrobe rotation.

Lovers of historical dramas and the royal family will adore this regal tea set. It comes with a feminine teapot, teacups, saucers, a sugar bowl, a cream pitcher and a stainless steel tea strainer. Now that's a great way to spill some tea!

These fashion-forward sandals are for the grown-up woman that loves to be stylish yet comfy. The Gaga Sandal is made with crystalline beads and gleaming brass chains to match her chic pool outfits.

For the wellness warrior, this gift set includes everything they may need for their birthday shenanigans. If she's the type that loves staying at home, she will appreciate all the beauty goodies. It comes with slippers, a highlighter set, a handheld mirror and more.

If her makeup brushes need an upgrade, this blending set is for her. It comes with four eye shadow brushes to develop the perfect look with ease.

If she still gets the newspaper regularly delivered to her, she'll appreciate this custom book from The New York Times. The collection features the front pages from every year since their birth, so it'll be a great conversation starter for whoever flips through it.

If one candle isn't enough, then this set will whisk her away to a whimsical paradise. It comes with three signature scents, a complimentary wick trimmer, candle care card and scent story card for a sublime aromatherapy experience.

For the regular commuter or traveler always catching flights, give her an efficient backpack where she can carry all the essentials. Baggallini's bags are made for the organizer who loves everything tidy and in place. This water-resistant bag comes with many card slots, pockets and interior organization for the jet-setter on the move.

This atypical alarm clock from Hatch will surely help night owls secure some much-needed zzz's. The sleep assistance will help her program her night routine better and eliminate any distractions. Plus, it combines a sound machine, sunrise alarm, smart light, meditation app and an alarm clock for the ultimate zen environment.

For the woman that needs more beauty sleep in her life, give her this luxury pajama set from Lilysilk. The lightweight set is made with 100 percent grade 6A mulberry silk for the ultimate comfort during their slumbers.

Best 40th birthday gifts for men

Add a touch of sophistication to his home bar with this mini whiskey barrel dispenser. It'll give his man cave a tavern-like feel, plus it's sure to impress guests next time he's hosting happy hour.

This one is perfect for budding content creators or streamers looking to improve their filming skills. The kit comes with a ring light that illuminates all those pesky shadows and can also mount a mic.

If he loves traveling, gift him this plush neck pillow that will support his neck through his journey. The Ostrichpillow offers a 360-degree design for ultimate comfort and is made with high-quality memory foam that'll bring him to dreamland during even the bumpiest turbulence.

For the man that loves to entertain, this bourbon barrel flight will elevate his hosting skills. It comes with four glasses where he can serve his favorite scotch or display it on his coffee table.

Let him score in style with these personalized golf balls. The set comes with a dozen tees, balls and pencils for the avid golfer looking to impress his teammate.

Shoppers can't get over these AirPods for their noise-canceling features and modern design. If the man in your life needs a new way to listen to music, this gift is a plus. The pair is sweat- and water-resistant — ideal for avid runners or gym buffs.

Complete his work-from-home setup with this smart mug. No need for him to pause the video on his virtual meetings to take a sip when he can keep his beverage warm for longer. One customer raved about this cup because it "truly keeps my beverage at the same set temperature long enough for me to enjoy every last drop and at my pace!"

Who said shoes can't go on the table? Sneakerheads will go bananas with this Air Jordan 1-inspired candle. Not only is this a unique gift, but it's made with 100 percent vegan wax.

If it's still chilly, give him a cozy sweater that won't leave him overheated. This soft winter staple is made with 100 percent Italian spun Merino wool for the classy and elegant chap in your life.

If he seems to always be on a call, this headset is the perfect gift to keep them focused. He will feel the difference the minute he blocks his ears with this wireless headset featuring noise-canceling powers.

