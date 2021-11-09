22 great gifts that will thrill every outdoor enthusiast

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The holidays are the perfect time to spoil the nature lover in your life. Whether they're into night runs, quiet hikes or backcountry camping, there's a useful gift for every outdoor enthusiast. Don't be surprised if they're so touched they invite you on their next adventure!

Gifts for outdoor lovers

This handmade metal mug is perfect for sipping hot chocolate around a campfire. Personalize with their name and an outdoor scene.

These cushy post-exercise sandals with a cult following cradle your arches and relieve pressure on your feet. Choose from five colors including black and fuchsia.

Having your phone die on you is annoying — but it can be downright scary when you’re camping and miles away from an outlet. Enter the Titan Air Portable Power Bank: small but mighty, it has enough juice to charge a laptop fully and a smartphone four times.

These super-soft blankets are treated with a naturally derived anti-insect technology to propel mosquitoes, ticks, fleas flies, ants and more. Each odorless throw measures 50”x60 and can be laundered u to 25 times without losing its effectiveness.

Whether they're entertaining pals or just want to make s'mores, this fire pit provides ambiance and function. This durable model is made with a heat-resistant finish and can be used on a patio, grass or sand.

Each kit includes 10 pieces, including a nonstick pot, a fry pan, two bowls and a stainless-steel spork designed to nest inside one another. One Amazon reviewer noted that they used the set to make everything from ramen to breakfast burritos.

Gatorade’s sweat-testing wearable gives athletes insight on their sweat and then provides recommendations about hydration and recovery strategy. How it works: Once you’ve completed your workout, use your phone’s camera to scan the patch on the GX app.

When you’re working up a sweat, it’s important to stay hydrated. This 20-ounce stainless-steel water bottle glows every hour, alerting you that it’s time to drink. It’s BPA-free and features a Bluetooth speaker that rivals a small stereo.

This 12-piece set has everything they'll need to survive just about anywhere. Including several gadgets, from a flintstone scraper to a pocket bellow, this will ensure that their adventures never have to end.

In 2020 the co-founders of Yellow Leaf Hammocks left “Shark Tank” with a $1 million deal. Each eco-friendly sling can hold up to 400 pounds and is hand woven with a weather-safe yarn that won’t mold, mildew or break down in the sun. Happy napping!

Throw this 3.5-ounce nylon and wool blanket in your backpack for picnics and trips to the beach. It fits in the palm of your hand, but folded out, it covers 64 x 44 inches.

Runners rave about this breathable athletic sock that provides compression throughout the foot and leg. It’s crafted from a moisture-wicking polyfiber yarn.

Everyone needs a good beanie. This one from Cahartt is made from 100 percent acrylic comes in 41 color options.

Not only is this camping chair super comfortable, it weighs just a little more than a pound, making it a perfect choice for backpacking trips.

Wearing a headlamp is a must for nighttime hikes and runs. This reliable option features a built-in power bank that charges small devices from anywhere. “The spotlight is comparable to that of a strong flashlight and the flood lights are the perfect brightness for visibility at night without waking up everyone in camp,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. Added another, “I recently did a 27 mile 9 hr. overnight hike. The light was strong all night long.”

The Venu Sq — the sq is short for square — tracks your heart rate and footsteps, monitors sleep, measures heart rate and has a built-in GPS. It also features a pulse oximeter. It offers roughly six days worth of battery life.

Prevent frozen fingers — and stay safe — with these stretch-fleece gloves that have reflective stripes on the side. An added bonus? They have screen-friendly fingertips.

Bring ultimate comfort with you no matter where you go — literally. This portable bidet is the gift your outdoorsy friend or family member didn't know they needed.

If they're missing the mountains, bring a little bit of the landscape into their home! This cozy Sherpa pillow is so cute, and they can even bring it with them on their next trip.

Infuse smoky flavors right into your beer whether in your backyard or at a campsite. This caramelizer is a stainless-steel rod that you toast over an open flame and then stick into your beer to achieve that delicious, cozy flavor.

As any hiker would know, it's important to pack light for big trips. This supply pack filled with first-aid necessities is great for just that — they'll have everything they need in case of a hiccup without having to carry a bunch of supplies.

This handheld vibrating massage gun loosens tight muscles and reduces soreness after tough training sessions. It device offers three levels of vibration, and it comes with five different head attachments to target specific areas.

