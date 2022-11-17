Durable and dry, these 11 hiking boots are ample for braving winter weather

Winter weather unlocks new terrain to be explored. But before you do, making sure you don't sacrifice your feet to the temperature and snow of it all is important. The right hiking boots (and socks) serve as key factors in comfortably hiking or walking trails (which, depending on where you are, may double as an ice rink!).

But the number of options out there can be daunting — there are leather and GORE-TEX boots, lightweight and waterproof shoes, and many more. To help guide your search, Shop TODAY spoke to Alex Lind, senior product line manager at Altra Running, about how to shop for your perfect pair of hiking boots and his advice for sustaining them after a long winter of wear.

What should I look for when shopping for hiking boots?

Whether you're trekking through snow, walking on paved trails or simply staying on your feet for multiple hours throughout the day, you want a boot that meets your specific set of needs.

"First, you should find something that feels like a natural extension of your feet," Lind said. "Second, be aware of the terrain that you are hiking. If it contains a fair amount of rock and hard surface, a shoe with more cushioning may be preferred. If it is on sand or a very soft surface, sometimes you may want something with a little better ground feel."

The key feature to keep in mind when shopping for hiking boots is size, said Lind.

"Make sure that what you are wearing is the correct size for your foot. There is nothing worse than being stuck for a day or more while wearing a boot that is too tight or ends up rubbing somewhere," he said.

Whether you have to size up to make room for thick socks or size down to guarantee a secure fit, making sure you have the correct size trumps all when it comes to checking the boxes for a hiking boot, according to Lind.

How should I take care of my boots when I'm not wearing them?

Just like any other article of clothing or pair of shoes, when your hiking boots get wet, allow them time to dry properly, advised Lind. Even if they're a damp from sweat, making sure they are completely dry before embarking on your next hike or before you store them in a closet helps promote their longevity and overall look, he added.

When cleaning your hiking boots, Lind strongly advised steering clear of the washing machine.

"Stay away from washing in machines as it can break down adhesives and other parts of the boot," Lind warned. When it comes to storage, he recommended avoiding direct sunlight and placing the boots in a dry spot.

"The sun is great, but it can break down the materials if they are left out for too long," Lind said. The takeaway: Make your coat closet, not porch, the new home for your hiking boots.

Best lightweight hiking boots

Best for | Day hikes, groomed trails

Weighing in at just under 2 pounds a pair, these hiking boots from Merrell were inspired by trail runners, according to the brand, but they were also designed and manufactured with hiking in mind. Covered entirely with water-resistant yet lightweight fabric GORE-TEX, you can brave wet and windy conditions with ease, as one reviewer does for work. This is also thanks to its waterproof and tear-resistant mesh upper, combined with a a grippy, flexible outsole and a removable contoured, cushioned insole so you can customize support.

Another reviewer noted, "Good lightweight shoe. Sturdy for our medium rated trails." A few things to note, however, according to some reviews: These tend to run narrow and may take more than one or two hikes to break in; others mention that they're not fully waterproof, just water-resistant.

Best for | Day hikes, groomed or rocky trails

Backpackers and those who want to pack light won't have to fret about adding more to their load with these lightweight hiking boots from HOKA — they only weigh a little over 1 pound. Designed with GORE-TEX waterproofing fabric, these hiking boots are both lightweight and warm, according to reviewers. They've also got that super-supportive cushiony foam Hokas are known for, but the compression-molded foam insoles offer that extra support for rocky terrain, users also said.

These boots cover the ankle and then some, ensuring that your feet and ankles are secure while trekking. Reviewers love them because of their "excellent ankle support," "grip like Velcro" in the world of hiking boots and "comfortable," above all. A couple of user caveats, though: These do run big and have a wide design, however, so make sure to try them on before buying if your feet are narrow. A few reviews mention ankle rub, but proper placement of the tongue when lacing should fix this, they added.

Best leather hiking boots

Best for | Winter day hikes, dusty or muddy trails

Add a pop of color to the trails with these leather hiking boots from Timberland, which were designed with Better Leather, or leather that is ethically sourced and manufactured, according to the brand. Laces climb upward on these boots, further securing your ankles and helping prevent them from wobbling around. Reviewers recommend sizing a half size up, not only because they run small, but also to make room when paired with thick socks.

The boots also feature a lightweight footbed the company calls "Ortholite," as well as a blended foam midsole that helps with shock absorption. Aside from noting that they earn plenty of compliments on them, one reviewer shared that these boots are "comfortable from the beginning and actually waterproof," a highlight echoed by other users.

Best for | All-weather hiking, rocky or grassy trails, those with wider feet

Available in nine different colors, these hiking boots provide both comfort and style when walking on the trails, rock climbing or whatever outdoor activities you have planned. Outfitted almost entirely with a water-resistant "semi-sealed" leather construction, this boot also features soft, mesh fabrics in the upper and around the ankles, as well as a breathable textile lining. Plus, the so-called Techlite lightweight midsole offers responsive and comfortable cushioning, according to the brand.

Reviewers praise these boots' durability, comfort and standout ankle support. A few mentioned, however, that they may not offer enough arch support if you have flat feet.

Best for | Long day hikes, rocky or snowy trails, steep trails

"Materials like leather and ripstop are inherently more durable than a lightweight mesh that you would find on a gym shoe," said Lind. Take these lightweight leather hiking boots by Danner.

These boots are outfitted with full-grain leather, meaning that the original grain of the leather has not been altered throughout the design and manufacturing process. Translation: Long-lasting durability. Combine that with the water-resistant yet breathable protective barrier, along with the covered ankles and extremely grippy outsole, your feet will feel supported through any terrain.

Reviewers praised the shoes' relatively short break-in period, wide toe box and that they run a bit large, which help accommodate thick sock during winter hikes. One thing to watch out for, however, if you have a narrower gait, are the lace hooks, which may catch the laces on the opposite shoe if you're not careful.

Best waterproof hiking boots

Best for | All-weather hikes, long hikes

Made with durable fabric GORE-TEX, these boots from Teva also feature waterproof leather fabric on the sides to provide additional protection against water. Available in a variety of colors across several online retailers (such as Sand and Thyme), these cute boots also have a rubber heel and bottom, an area Lind emphasized paying extra close attention to when trying hiking boots on at the store.

"Another thing to keep in mind from a fit perspective is ensuring that your heel feels secure in the shoe," Lind said. "Not only is heel slipping not a good feeling, but any friction from the movement in the heel can lead to blistering," he added.

In addition to their chic design, customer highlights include the boots' lightness, sturdiness and breathability. Others noted, however, that while water-resistant, they're not fully waterproof; plus, those with flat feet observed that you may need to add extra arch support.

Best for | Muddy trails, rainy hikes

Outfitted with leather, rubber, mesh and webbing, all to ensure your feet stay dry, comfortable and warm, these waterproof boots from Columbia check all of the boxes. Just like the Newton Ridge hiking boots above, this pair boasts supportive, cushioned insoles and a responsive midsole, so your feet won't get weary after multiple hours. Plus, the secure laces and a grippy rubber tread make sure that your ankles and feet won't wobble and jostle around.

"There were days when it was raining all day and my feet were dry and warm," said one reviewer who wore these boots on a trip abroad. Note: Make sure to size up.

Best for | Shorter or casual hikes, slippery or rocky trails

These hiking boots are made from Keen's own water-repellant material, which is made without man-made chemicals and that won't wear down the shoes or the environment, according to the brand. It's a treatment that is said to work to repel dirt as well. This boot has a narrower, 'contoured' fit; because of this, your feet and ankles alike will feel more secure, the brand also said on their website. The women's sizing also features "women-specific low-density midsoles," and their grooves are designed to work with your natural gait.

"These shoes are very comfortable and was very durable during my winter hike," raved one reviewer.

Best for | Uneven terrain, long day hikes

Designed to provide "greater protection from the elements," according to Lind, these ALL-WTHR hiking boots combine protection from weather with their Lone Peak design, which is "great for day hikes and wearing casually," he added.

Breathable and durable, these boots cover the ankle, securing your feet from slips and falls. Customers also highlight that they're friendly for wide feet, and the cushioning is responsive enough for uneven terrain, helping minimize strain on the joints. Others note, however, that these are not fully waterproof, so are not ideal for very wet or very snowy weather.

Editor's Note: Lind works as the senior product line manager for Altra Footwear.

Best combination hiking and snow boots

Best for | All terrains, long hikes, snowy weather

Fleece lining on the inside provides extra warmth (and coziness) that other hiking boots may not, making these hikers from L.L. Bean ample for hikes or treks in winter weather. The grippy rubber outsoles provide dependable traction from mud, dirt and other elements, and the water-resistant nubuck leather and mesh upper offer additional protection.

"Walked all day on different grades of terrain recently in Iceland; [the] perfect boot due to large-enough toe box and arch support," said one reviewer, adding that this boot has a "good grip on [the] bottom, good support at [the] ankle."

Best for | Winter hikes, mountain trails

Crafted with insulation that mimics the function of your winter coat or vest, these boots are designed to keep your feet warm, dry and comfortable on winter hikes. These boots also have a lightweight cushioned midsole that's highly responsive to take your comfort to the next level. These booties also have a water-repellant finish yet lightweight construction, as well as a high-traction rubber tread for rainy or snowy days.

"I live in Chicago, and it started snowing this year; these boots are the real deal," said one reviewer about these snow boots, adding, "It grips the ground, and there are less slip and falls."

A note about the finish before you snag a pair. Customer service at Columbia suggested the following in the Q&A section: "We do recommend reapplying this coating every so often to maintain its effectiveness. Some prefer to use additional treatment such as Nikwax or Scotchgard."

