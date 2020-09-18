These $25 waterproof shoes are so much more convenient than my bulky rain boots

At first, I was worried that the rubber material would rub and irritate my skin, but after putting the shoes on, those fears immediately disappeared. The shoes feature a white lining that's smooth to the touch and feels soft against your feet. Wet or dry, I could never actually feel the rubber on my skin.

Best of all, they truly are waterproof! I even went as far as to pour water on them just to make sure. The water literally bounced right off the shoes and my feet stayed completely dry. They're also slip-resistant, so I never worry about slipping and falling when they happen to get wet.

On rainy days, I can put these on and still achieve a casual look. The shoes come in a variety of colors, including a black-and-white high-top design that looks way more expensive than it actually is. I decided to go with the bright shade of pink, as it's one of my favorite colors and I like how it makes my outfit stand out a little more with a pop of color.

Most sneakers get dirty easily, but the rubber material on these makes them super easy and convenient to clean. One verified Amazon reviewer even used baby wipes to clean theirs.

"I am so happy with this purchase!" the reviewer wrote. "Wore these to a music festival that was muddy and rained later on during the night. My feet were completely dry and the shoes aren’t ruined, just used baby wipes to clean them off and they’re ready to go again."

I absolutely love how comfortable these shoes are and can't wait to show them off when it rains next. They're way more comfortable than my typical rain boots and I can wear them with practically any outfit.

If you see me dancing in the rain, it'll probably be in these shoes.

