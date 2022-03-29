Prepare for April showers with these 15 rainy day must-haves

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With March coming to a close, that means the return of lush trees and colorful flowers are on the way. Unfortunately, before we get to those spring blooms, we have to make it through some April showers. While we wait for those sunshine-filled days, in the mean time it is important to prepare for the coming rain.

Though rainy days are often associated with gloomy moods, there is nothing somber about our picks that will keep you dry and comfortable. A quality umbrella, a cute pair of rain boots and some waterproof earbuds will help you get through the coming rainy April days.

To help you prepare, Lori Bergamotto, Good Housekeeping's Style Director, joined TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to share some of her recommendations for how to stay stylish despite the rain. Keep reading to shop her expert picks, from waterproof totes to compact jackets.

Don't let the rain ruin your commute — instead, rely on this handy umbrella that can fit comfortably into any backpack or briefcase. The umbrella uses a unique patented double canopy design, says the brand, so it can weather any storm without flipping, folding or leaking.

If you are looking for a slightly more upgraded option, this umbrella features the same technology of the above Metro model, the brand says, while also having an automatic open and close feature. The 100 percent waterproof canopy is prefect for staying dry during April showers.

If you find yourself having to carry a lot of things when you're out running errands, forget about holding umbrella handles. With this headband hat, you can keep your hair dry and your hands free.

This rain jacket is designed to fit over heavy layers, according to the brand. It's fully seam-sealed and made with a moisture-shedding fabric to help keep you dry.

A lightweight option for men, this packable jacket is waterproof and comes with a stowable hood for days when you just need to battle wind and not rain. It also conveniently packs into the right hand pocket of the jacket, so you can store it easily or use it as a travel pillow.

Protect your pup from the rain with this adorable dog umbrella. Walking your dog in the rain can be tough, but this umbrella, which is ideal for smaller pets, is designed to keep them dry and comfortable. Made with a stainless steel frame, the umbrella also has a chain to connect to your dogs collar.

This waterproof boot is made with recycled leftovers from another UGG boot and features a removable, interchangeable sock. The customizable, clear design of this boot makes it a great statement piece to wear on rainy days.

Not only are these boots perfect for splashing around in puddles, but they also have a light up feature so kids can have fun with every step. The insole is designed to be comfortable so your little one can run and jump with ease, plus the plastic material is strong, waterproof and flexible.

Nothing is worse than when you are caught in the rain and your bag gets soaked. This tote bag, however, is waterproof and comes in nine different colors, so you can have one that matches your personal style. You can also personalize this tote for an additional $12.50.

Don't let a little bit of water rain on your parade. These waterproof earbuds can be worn when it is raining outside so you can make phone calls, listen to music and more even if the weather is not ideal. The charging case also doubles as a handy power bank for your phone as well.

More rainy day essentials

Smudges and streaks on your car windshield can make driving in the rain difficult, so you might want to create a shiny surface before April showers comes around. This phosphate-free formula removes dirt, grime and more from car surfaces all while leaving a refreshing scent behind, according to the brand.

Rainy days will no longer ruin your favorite pair of white sneakers or suede boots. These genius shoe covers slip over any shoe and tighten to keep water out, so you can trek through rain, snow or slush. When it's time to take them off, they zip right into their own convenient pocket pouch.

Keep dry from head to toe in this all-purpose suit. Both the jacket and pants are adjustable and are designed to keep both wind and water at bay.

It's not the rainy season if you don't have the perfect rain jacket. This option from Eddie Bauer is lightweight and can fit inside the right hand pocket so it can double as a compact travel pillow. The hood is both adjustable and detachable, plus the jacket has mesh lining for extra breathability.

This bag is designed to look just like a buckled bag, but it has none of the dangly details. Instead, it has been chiseled to give all the glamour of a handbag, but with the functionality of a waterproof accessory.

For more stories like this, check out:

