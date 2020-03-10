Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Who says dressing practically means you have to sacrifice style? Certainly not us, and we've got 9 pairs of impossibly chic rain boots to prove it!

In an effort to help you look a little bit more fashionable on those gloomy days, we've rounded up some of the best rain boots for women. From tall rain boots to waterproof duck boots, you're bound to find at least one pair to add to your wardrobe!

To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below:

Best tall rain boots for women

This rugged, yet somehow sleek, rubber boot has developed a following from celebrities and beyond, making it the gold standard of rain boots. It's available in 28 different colors including white, pink, silver and hunter green.

For a more feminine vibe, these tall lace-up rain boots from J. Crew would be a great option!

Best mid-calf rain boots for women

This mid-height, black rain bootie from Hunter Boots is easier to get on than its taller cousin, yet it's just as chic. It comes in colors ranging from canary yellow to teal.

One of the downsides of rain boots is that you have to maneuver your feet and legs (and typically bulky pants) into them, which is why we can appreciate this convenient front-zipper offering from Frye. This cut pairs especially well with a cute dress or skirt and black tights, and will have you out the door, stat.

These UGG rain boots offer a good amount of coverage on days when you’re expecting a heavy fall, whether it’s rain or snow. It comes in four basic colors to match any outfit.

Best short rain boots for women

If you're looking for a pair of extra chic boots, these are definitely the pair for you. The fun platform wedge heel will give any look that extra sass we all need on a rainy day.

Who knew the words "fashion" and "duck boot" could go together so well? These boots from Sperry are a fashionable yet functional way to brave bad weather. We love the pop of blue at the bottom of the boot, but if you want something more traditional, this style comes in a variety of colors and patterns including navy stripes and quilted black.

This wellie from J. Crew goes undercover as the beloved Chelsea boot, making it ideal for everyday errands (especially when the weather is up in the air). It also comes in dark green.

At first glance, many people won't even realize this bootie from Sam Edelman is designed to keep you dry. Keep it on hand year-round (it works for all seasons!) for days when it's drizzling or you run the risk of walking in puddles. It might not be a bad idea to scoop up a pair to keep at your desk just in case. If the shiny look isn't your style, they also come in a matte black and 8 other colors.

