Overalls are back in style — here are 11 fashionable options to shop

Though the fashion world is filled with micro trends that come and go, there are a few items that are too good not to resurface. Especially with the resurgence of '90s fashion, it is no surprise that overalls are the latest must-have piece.

Whether you are hanging out at home or out on the town with friends, overalls, with their easy-to-style and minimalist design, are a great way to stay comfortable without sacrificing style.

Style expert Katie Sands stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share five must-have overalls looks so you can try the trend. From retro checker print dresses to loose and baggy fits, there is an overall option for everyone.

Keep reading to shop Sands' top picks.

Look 1: White denim overalls

Comfortable and chic, this pair of overalls is a great introduction to the trend. With chest patch pockets and a straight leg design, this white option has a laid back look perfect for everyday wear.

Look 2: Classic denim overalls

Designed with a relaxed fit, this classic overall comes in a versatile washed black color. It features functional front pockets, adjustable straps and button closure. Though they come in men's sizes, they are great for both men and women.

Look 3: Checkered mini overall dress

Recent trends have all been about bringing back '90s style, which makes this checkered overall a great piece to achieve the retro look. The two neon colors give this dress a modern feel while still delivering the traditional overall style with adjustable straps, side closures and patch pockets.

Look 4: Faux leather overalls

This sleek vegan leather overall has a relaxed, slouchy silhouette for a comfortable, yet refined look. The tapered legs and exaggerated pocket details also work to add dimension to the whole outfit.

Look 5: Denim boiler suit

Boiler suits are back in style and are quickly becoming a fashion staple. The oversized fit makes it a comfortable option so you can go about your day without worrying about your outfit. This option in available in plus and tall sizes as well.

More overall trends to try

Made from comfortable, durable cotton denim, this jean overall has a casual slouchy fit thanks to its old-school design. This overall also features a banded waist, a V-shaped back and a side patch pocket on the right leg.

This lightweight crinkle woven cotton jumpsuit has a breezy, casual design for a comfortable fit. The crochet trimmed front, tie tank straps and wide leg pants are perfect for spring and summer outfits.

This pair of overalls is the perfect mix between functional and fashionable. Made with a soft, stretchy fabric, these overalls are designed to be breathable so you can feel relaxed and comfortable wherever you wear them.

These twill overalls are a new take on the classic overall design. This option has adjustable buckle straps, functional pockets and button sides, but it is the dramatic wide leg that brings the whole look together.

Get ready for the day in a snap with this tie-front denim overall. The ankle-length tapered leg provides an easygoing look while the belt helps define the waistline and add shape to the silhouette.

Available in 14 different colors and patterns, this baggy jumpsuit is perfect for the cozy days when you just want to feel comfortable. This casual look can be worn during the spring and summer and is great for travel or running errands.

