From a power suit to floral dresses, 6 on-trend outfit ideas for Easter

Easter is right around the corner, which means it is time to start planning your outfit. Whether you are attending an Easter service, visiting the park for an egg hunt or hosting a family brunch, you'll want to both look and feel your best.

This spring there are a number of trends that are perfect for Easter celebrations. From monochrome power suits to floral dresses with romantic balloon sleeves, there is a wide variety of styles to choose from this season.

To provide you with some fashion inspiration, Tiffany Reid, Vice President of Fashion for Bustle Digital Group, stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to share six outfit options. From flowy dresses to strappy sandals, read on to shop these Easter style must-haves.

Easter outfit ideas for adults

Easter brunch outfit

Keep things breezy in this printed option from Old Navy. It features a square neckline and stylish puff-sleeves, which make it easy to dress up or down.

This billowy dress has a romantic look that is enhanced by the puff sleeves, smocked bodice and asymmetrical cutout detailing. The shape of this dress is designed to be flattering and perfect to wear into summer.

If you want an airy platform without so much height, this wedge from Crocs looks just as comfortable as their classic clog. It has both foot straps and heel straps to keep you secure and a LiteRide footbed, according to the brand.

Platform everything is having a moment right now, from boots and sneakers to heels. Reid picked these chic sandals to add some height to the look, and the pink color matches the dress almost perfectly. The sandals also come in black and white, if you prefer neutral colors.

Madewell's bestselling hoops are another gold option that are great if you like to keep things simple.

These unique earrings offer a twist on your classic hoops. They're set in 18K gold-plated brass and can be worn with just about anything.

Easter service outfit

This sleek blazer is a stylish option for anyone looking for a neutral staple. It's chic enough to wear for Easter Sunday and then again on Monday for work and happy hour.

Pastels and Easter go hand in hand, which makes this light purple blazer a great option. Pair this long-cut blazer with a pair of full length pants below to keep you cool and covered.

These high-waisted pants pair well with the above blazer for a stand-out power suit moment. Worn alone or with the matching blazer, these pants are a stylish options thanks to the straight leg design, the front darts and deconstructed waist.

Reid chose these sleek pumps to polish off the look. They help pull together the business casual look without adding too much height.

These affordable pumps are another way to complete the look, with a little less height.

Reid gave these hoops as an option to accessorize this look with, including these shiny hoops. They're handmade from recycled brass with sterling silver and have a five-star overall rating.

Toss these chic charms on your hoops to tie the entire look together with a pop of purple.

Easter egg hunt outfit

It's wrap dress season, too! This style has over 1,000 verified five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who say it has scored them many compliments.

With a maxi silhouette and a floral pattern, this dress can work in both the spring and summer seasons. The puff sleeves are a great way to participate in the balloon sleeve trend while the smocked waist provides a flattering fit.

With trendy tubular straps, this sandal has a fresh look that can be paired with most outfits. The low heel is flattering and keeps the shoe comfortable for all-day wear. Whether you pair it with an Easter dress or jeans, this pair of sandals is a versatile option.

With comfortable elastic straps, we don't think you'll have to worry about anything digging into your feet. You can find them in a dozen different colors, if you want to add a few pairs to your existing wardrobe.

These hoops come in a range of sizes that you can wear every day. Reid chose the gold pair for this look, but they are also available in a silver style.

Backyard Easter celebration outfit

Reid opted for another matching set for this men's look. The linen blend jacket looks and feels light enough for spring.

For bottoms, Reid selected the matching pants to keep the look uniform.

You can never go wrong with a classic T-shirt, in our book. Reid chose this orange tee to add a pop of color to the look and to break up the monochromatic suit.

Seal the look together with these leather oxfords, which can instantly elevate any holiday outfit.

For a darker look, this blazer comes in both dark blue and black colors.

Finish it off with these matching pants from H&M, which have a regular fit that allows for movement (if you feel like helping the little ones hunt for eggs!).

Easter outfit ideas for kids

Your kids can get in on the puff-sleeve trend too with this adorable spring dress. The butterfly pattern is fun and the smocking of the material provides a comfortable stretch so they can hunt Easter eggs all day long.

This cute dress is decked out in a bright floral print, which we think feels just right for spring. It has a button-loop closure, which makes it easy to put on.

These classic Mary Jane shoes are perfect for Easter celebrations. With a small heel and a flexible outsole, these shoes have a charming, nostalgic feel to them. These shoes are also available in wide-width sizes.

To match their dad or grandpa, little ones can also dress up in a sleek suit. Reid found this blazer from H&M, which comes in several different colors.

Complete the look with a slim pair of pants that look sleek, but still have an elasticized waistband.

A classic polo shirt keeps things cool and casual. Reid chose this affordable option from H&M to round out the look.

White sneakers are the new dress shoes! Reid chose this pair from Zara, which boast a flexible and comfortable sole.

