The arrival of a new season tends to signal the need for a wardrobe update. But what items are actually worth adding to your cart?

We're all for trendy spring dresses and tops, but building out a capsule wardrobe can take you from spring to summer, just like that. If you don't know where to start, fashion designer and businesswoman Jenna Lyons stopped by TODAY with Hoda and Jenna to help break down what staples you need in your closet this spring.

From a sleek pair of pants to a top you'll want to wear over and over again, keep reading to see the designer-approved pieces you'll immediately want to *add to cart.* Plus, we rounded up some bestsellers that will fit perfectly in your warm weather wardrobe.

Spring wardrobe staples

The Spring White Dress

Before you pick out an outfit, you might want to set the scene with a fun and flirty lash look. Hoda and Lyons both have said how easy and comfortable these are to wear. These are subtle enough for everyday wear, while still giving a little bit of drama and dimension. To make it easier, use this hands-free tool to apply.

Need a piece that will take you from day to night? Lyons says this dress is up for the task. The slightly cinched waist and fit-and-flare silhouette give the traditional style a chic update for spring that works for all dress sizes, according to Lyons.

Spring shorts

Lyons says balloon shorts are her go-to, since they flatter the shape of the leg and work with most body types. She chose this style from Banana Republic, which comes in two shades of green and a lighter cream color. They're made from a blend of cotton and linen, which makes them soft and light, according to the brand.

Lyons says she he loves an off-shoulder look, which is why she picked this blouse, which also has a statement sleeve, to pair with the balloon shorts. The standout piece runs small according to reviewers, so you may want to size up.

The High-Waisted Pant

Lyons says this tailored pant can easily be dressed up or down with the right pieces. For anyone headed to the office, she says you can pair it with a tuxedo jacket or an oversized shirt for a contemporary look. Though the look is menswear inspired, Lyons added that the little details make it "ooze" femininity.

Add a pop of color (and an extra layer for cooler days) with this bomber jacket. The front patch pockets give the piece some texture but are also functional. Since the style is cropped, it is a nice complement to the high-waist pants.

Lyons chose this sandal to complete the look, and we're loving the contrasting colors and slight platform. The shoe not only looks trendy, but the cushioned footbed has us thinking it will be comfortable, too.

More bestselling spring wardrobe staples

The tiered skirt and puffed sleeves make this dress chic enough to wear to brunch or casual outdoor hangouts. You can opt for the classic white style, but it also comes in several other colors such as pink and olive that work for spring.

This isn't your average wrap dress — this style has an elasticized waist that is designed to give you more movement. You can pair it with sandals or even a low-profile sneaker for days when you want to keep it casual.

Since they have pleats, these high-waist pants may look like they're all about business, but with the trendy wide-leg cut, you can wear them just about anywhere.

This simple black jacket is great while transitioning from the colder spring days into the bright and sunny ones. The subtle shoulder pads, zippered pocket on the sleeves and oversized fit make this bomber a little bit chicer than your other black jackets.

Kick your basic blouse up a notch with this stylish top! It comes in several other spring colors, including yellow and pink, and is available up to size XXL.

Denim for spring? It just feels right. This light wash style can be worn with just about anything in your closet, from crewneck sweatshirts to airy blouses.

A classic white sneaker can take you far, regardless of the season, but they are especially great for spring and summer. From dresses and leggings to slacks, we've yet to find something that you can't wear them with.

If, like Lyons, you're into the off-shoulder look for spring, this smocked top is another great option. It has a bit more length and less volume, but still incorporates the trendy puff-sleeve look.

