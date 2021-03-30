Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It’s easy to fill a kid’s Easter basket with the essentials. Simply browse the seasonal aisle of any store these days and you’ll be greeted with everything from unique flavors of jelly beans to colorful plastic eggs, ready to be stuffed with your child’s favorite snacks and candy.

But as kids’ second Easter during a global pandemic looms, parents may find themselves wanting to tuck some extra special items into those pastel baskets.

Whether your kid is a big fan of family game night or loves cooking with Mom or Dad in the kitchen, we’ve rounded up Easter basket filler ideas for lots of different hobbies and interests.

Easter basket stuffers for the gamer

Encourage kids to take a break from their screens with this bead fusing craft kit that teaches them about algorithms, encryption, sequencing and more.

Give kids’ eyes a rest with these glasses from Pixel that are perfect for those who spend a lot of time staring at screens. The stylish glasses filter 50% of blue light and up to 95% at the strongest wavelengths, keeping kids’ eyes safe.

This stylish graphic T-shirt is perfect for kids who are glued to their Playstation controller.

Kids who love the sandbox game Minecraft will love immersing themselves in Jurassic World while playing the game with this expansion pack.

The newest Super Mario Bros. game for the Nintendo Switch, this game can be played alone or with friends.

The latest color of Xbox's wireless controller to be released, Pulse Red, is sure to put a smile on your Xbox gamer’s face.

This child-sized weighted blanket features a creeper from the popular game.

Easter basket stuffers for the board game lover

This easy-to-learn food-themed card game keeps kids having fun until the very last card is played.

This colorful can contains 30 different mini games appropriate for three to 30 players.

A game of telephone meets the drawing action of Pictionary in this fun family game.

In this card game, players listen to clues in hopes of guessing the correct Disney character.

A party game where you predict what others are thinking, Blank Slate is perfect for kids ages 8 and older.

Whoever has the most “ice” in their drink at the end of this game wins. Designed for kids ages 5-8, this color matching game is great for game night with younger kids.

Easter basket stuffers for the outdoorsy sporty kid

These high bounce balls have a unique spiky style and are the perfect size for fitting in an Easter basket.

These bottles keep water ice cold for hours and are less pricey than some of their counterparts.

Parents will feel a bit of nostalgia when tucking these jump rope toys into their kids’ Easter baskets.

Kids can do the twist in style with these colorful light-up hula hoops.

Bugs like scorpions and beetles are encased in resin in this nature-exploring set that comes with a magnifying glass and fun fact sheets.

These flat round sacks are perfect for outdoor play and encourage hand-eye coordination.

These high-quality basketballs are available in a variety of sizes, making them a fun gift that’s appropriate for kids of all ages.

Easter basket stuffers for the little artist

This set of fusible beads from Perler lets kids create dogs and cats in any color combination their imagination can dream of.

This 24-pack of colored pencils is a perfect addition to any kid’s art supply collection.

Artistic kids can create ten painted rocks with this handy art kit that comes with paint, rocks and all other materials needed to create.

This jewelry making set comes with everything kids need to make three beaded charm bracelets.

This kit comes with 60 bright pieces of origami paper, plus how-to instructions.

Kids will learn how to make yarn pom poms and thread them into a colorful rainbow with this craft set.

Creative kids can design more than 30 shrink art charms with this crafty kit.

Easter basket stuffers for the self-care maven

Non-toxic and designed for kids, this nail polish comes in several bright colors and makes a perfect Easter basket treat.

These beautiful makeup brushes are fairy tale perfection, with handles that look like unicorn horns.

These mango butter-based lip glosses change color with kids’ emotional and body temperature changes.

From henna-style designs to wash-off tattoos, these temporary tattoo markers are a colorful way for kids to experiment with creating their own body art.

This out-of-this-world eye shadow palette will make any makeup fan feel over the moon.

Spa water is the inspiration behind these fruit-flavored waters that come in carton-style boxes.

These bright and cheery nail stickers will make kids feel like they’ve just left the nail salon.

Easter basket stuffers for the aspiring chef

Crayon...fries? This adorable coloring set from Etsy shop KagesKrayons is perfect for your little foodie.

Kids will love eating meals off this rainbow stainless steel set from Ahimsa.

Adventurous kids who like trying new snacks will enjoy this monthly subscription box, which gives kids a variety of foods from around the world each month.

It’ll be hard not to feel hungry when kids pull out their earbuds and see this cute pizza case protecting them.

From s’mores to pizza, kids will have a ball trying out new popcorn flavorings from Spiceology.

Each month, Radish Kids sends families a collection of easy-to-follow recipes, kitchen tools and more. Whether themed around a specific country, season or other event, each box brings a fun new culinary experience for kids who love to cook.

This sweet bangle bracelet has a pizza-shaped charm that tells kids they’re loved more than extra cheese.

