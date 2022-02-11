10 toys and activities to help avoid cabin fever this winter

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Even though summer is often considered the season of fun, that does not mean winter has to be wasted away inside, waiting for warmer weather. Whether you have snow-obsessed kids or little ones who would prefer to stay cozy and warm indoors, there are plenty of activities the whole family can enjoy to help make the most of these colder months.

From artistic crafts to inflatable sleds to take outside and ride in the snow, different toys offer new experiences that will keep kids entertained until temperatures start to rise.

If you need some help finding the best toys to get, Ali Mierzejewski of Toy Insider shared with TODAY with Hoda and Jenna her top picks for indoor and outdoor toys and activities. Keep reading to see her suggestions for how to make this winter one to remember.

If you are looking for toys to help your little one develop balance and control, this inflatable animal pal is a great option. Made with durable soft materials, this toy can be used both inside and outside. Some of the animal designs available include a unicorn, giraffe, dinosaur, zebra, dragon and bull, among others.

Explore the wonders of snow through science with this mega frozen lab. Perfect for ages 8 and up, the experiments are easy to do since you only need to add water to polymers to create different faux-snow creations.

For kids with an artistic flair, this pottery wheel allows them to decorate air dry pottery. The kit comes with two pounds of air dry clay, three arm attachments, three sculpting tools, six paint colors, a palette, brush, apron and more. The wheel is specifically designed for beginners and includes detailed video lessons and helpful hints.

If your little one prefers the indoors during the winter, this knitting station is a fun activity to make fashionable items they can actually wear. This station comes with five different knitting loom designs to create scarves, hats and more. The kit, which comes with four looms, a knitting hook, knitting needles, a pom-pom maker, five skeins of yarn and much more, is perfect for ages 6 and up.

This Batmobile can drive on both land and water with ease so your little one can catch super villains on all kinds of terrain. The joystick controller can even work from up to 100 feet away.

Crayola offers a variety of winter-themed crafts both kids and adults can have fun creating. Most activities can be completed using household items and Crayola crayons, markers or paints. Some of the crafts include a snowman lantern, a paper winter village and more.

Great for birthday parties, backyard foam battles and more, this machine produces piles of light, airy foam that is fun to play with. The foam is biodegradable, hypoallergenic and is designed to not stain any fabric. The foam also dissolves on its own, so no need to clean up afterwards.

This inflatable snow tube is 5 feet wide and provides a smooth, soft ride for two. Made with heavy-duty vinyl and welded seams, this tube is crafted to last season after season. For easy storage, the sled can also be deflated and wiped clean.

Inspired by classic winter sleigh designs, this inflatable option is both stylish and fun. This sleigh can hold up to two riders or 250 pounds and offers a comfortable air-cushioned ride. The reinforced rubber base made with directional grooves helps keep the sled going straight down hill and it also has dual handles for easy grip.

If the above design is not really your style, this gondola sleigh pattern is also a great choice. The sleigh is crafted to be durable and last through the winter season and beyond.

