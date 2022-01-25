These 17 bestsellers are must-haves for winter — and start at $8

This article is sponsored by Amazon. Our editors independently selected these items from Amazon because we think you’ll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

We're almost a month into the new year, which means winter is in full swing, and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are now less than two weeks away. If you've been following any of the inspiring stories of the Team USA athletes headed to the games, you might be inspired to set some goals of your own right now — or stay away from the chill and cozy up inside for once.

But cold weather doesn't always require drastic changes — the season can be as simple as enhancing your eating habits or switching up your skin care routine. These little changes can add up to something big, regardless of your goals.

So, we scoured Amazon for bestselling finds that can help make it easier to get it all done or just get through winter. Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach stopped by TODAY to share the picks that are, in our book, gold medal-worthy. Keep reading to see the shopper-approved favorites for your kitchen, beauty routine and more.

Amazon January 2022 bestsellers

When you think of a hearty winter meal, a Dutch oven probably comes to mind — and for good reason. They're a shopper-favorite for stews, bread, roasts and more. This bestseller has more than 24,000 verified five-star ratings from reviewers that are praising it for its durability and how easy it is to clean. It is a great piece for broiling, roasting, marinating, serving and more, for under $80.

Once you've made a delicious stew in your Dutch oven, you can use Souper Cubes to store leftovers in perfectly sized portions (half-cup, 1-cup and 2-cup, to be exact). These genius silicone trays were designed by a husband-and-wife duo to make meal prepping and storage easier, and shoppers seem to love then. You simply pour your meal in the slot, place the tray in the freezer and then when you're hungry, you can pop your meal right into a pot or dish to heat up and enjoy.

You can also find the trays in sets of two for double the amount of storage options.

Olaplex is a tried-and-true brand that the Shop TODAY team (and Shop TODAY readers) can't get enough of. This moisture mask made its debut last year and it didn't take long for it to become a bestseller. Nearly anyone that deals with winter hair woes will appreciate its ability to help heal and protect damaged hair, thanks to ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and avocado oil. It only takes 10 minutes for the formula to get to work and, according to the brand, yields double the shine and six times as much smoothness for your tresses.

This dermatologist-approved cream has over 21,000 verified five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers and is also TODAY.com editor-approved. It's a rich cream that's perfect for the winter time and helps to soothe itchiness, redness and irritation, which has helped it earn a seal of approval from the National Eczema Association. This tub is a pound's worth of the long-lasting cream for just $14, which your skin will likely thank you for.

If you want your cleanser to have moisturizing benefits too, Vanicream's facial cleanser is worth considering. It's free of dye, fragrance and paraben for starters and is made with moisture-enhancing glycerin to help your skin retain moisture.

Hyaluronic acid, squalene and glycerin are the standout ingredients in this moisturizer from Vanicream, which can be used daily.

Trend alert! The Ugg trend is back in a big way — in one of its smallest sizes yet. We've seen this short style all over our social media feeds (the #miniuggs hashtag has 28 million views and counting on TikTok) and love how versatile and easy to style it is. It's like your house slipper got a trendy upgrade that you actually want to wear everywhere. However, this style is so popular it's practically sold out, so we found similar options below that are also trending right now.

From Rock Rose to Classic Blue, the Classic Mini II is just slightly taller than the ultra mini and comes in 15 bold colors. The fluffy sheepskin lining is also the same color as the outer fabric.

If you prefer an upper that can help keep your legs warm, the Classic Short II Boot is another option to consider. You can find it in 19 different colors and eight sizes.

Take your go-to hoodie that you've been wearing since March 2020 and up the cozy factor several hundred notches, and you get The Comfy. While it may look ridiculous, the popular wearable blanket became extremely popular after an appearance on Shark Tank. It's a one-size-fits-all fashion statement that comes in colors everyone can get on board with, from black to burgundy. Did we mention it has a snack pocket?

You can also find The Comfy in a stylish quarter-zip option. Thanks to the zipper, you can wear the blanket hoodie however it feels best and have more room to pull your legs in while you cozy up on the couch.

The sherpa trend is everywhere right now, and The Comfy is hip to it. This style checks all of the boxes: Big, fluffy and zippable.

The little ones can stay cozy, too. The kid edition of The Comfy comes in comes in seven different colors, including neon green and Galaxy.

A quarter-zip is an essential in every man's wardrobe, and Amazon shoppers seem to really like this style from Amazon Essentials. It's made from a soft blend of cotton, polyester and other stretchy materials that make it easy to wear (and layer) during the colder months. Since it comes in several different neutral tones, you can piece together a fashionable outfit with minimal effort. This popular style is low in certain colors and sizes, so we found similar options below.

This fleece-lined option is worth considering for an extra-toasty winter layer. It comes in a range of colors, including Olive Night and Rio Red.

This style from Lands' End comes in 14 different colors and is made from 100 percent cotton for a soft feel. Plus, it's machine washable for easy care.

More January 2022 Amazon bestsellers

Serving up dip or stew? These bestselling soup bowls can help you do it in style. They come in sets of four and are made from a durable, hand-painted ceramic.

While the microwave is a convenient way to heat up a meal, sometimes it can get a little too hot. These microfiber bowl huggers make it so that you can carefully take your meal out of the microwave with less of a chance of scalding your hands. It's also makes holding your soup while sitting on the couch easier.

Between the snow and the rain, winter weather can soak your go-to pair of boots. This bestselling boot dryer is worth having if your family has ski trips lined up this season.

Denim jackets aren't just for the spring! This wardrobe staple from Levi's is a much cozier alternative for the winter and comes in three different washes that you can style with everything from jeans to joggers.

A humidifier that checks all of the boxes can be hard to come by, but this bestseller with more than 48,000 verified five-star reviews seems to please shoppers. It can add moisture to the air for up to 25 hours and comes with a cleaning brush for easy maintenance.

