Beijing Olympics 2022: Schedule, events and where to watch

The 2022 Beijing Olympics are scheduled to begin Friday, February 4, and end on Sunday, February 20, just six months after the Tokyo Olympics.

If that seems soon, it is. The Winter Olympics remained on schedule even as the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games were postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This will be the first time China has hosted the Winter Olympics. Beijing was the host city for the Summer Olympics in 2008.

When do the Beijing Olympics start?

The opening ceremony is planned for Friday, February 4. Beijing is 12 hours ahead of the Eastern time zone, so similar to Tokyo, you can expect to see evening events such as the Opening Ceremony live in the morning, and vice versa.

How can I watch the Beijing Olympics?

NBC is home to the Olympics, so tune into your local NBC station for primetime coverage at 8 p.m. EDT (5 p.m. PDT). You can also watch the games on the streaming service Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and NBC Sports. Watch TODAY and TODAY All Day for the latest news and interviews from those early morning events.

If coverage of the Tokyo Olympics is a guide, you can also expect an Olympic channel on Sling TV, Olympics coverage on YouTube TV and access with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

What events are at the Winter Olympics?

The 2022 Beijing Olympics are scheduled to include a record 109 events in seven sports: biathalon, bobsledding, curling, ice hockey, luge, skating (which includes figure skating and speed skating), and skiing (which includes snowboarding and ski jumping).

What new events are at the Beijing Olympics?

Seven new events were added for 2022: men's and women's big air freestyle, women's monobob (or single person bobsled), mixed team competitions in freestyle skiing aerials, ski jumping, and snowboard cross, and a mixed relay in short track speed skating.

The mixed-gender events are one of the International Olympic Committee's ways of adding more women's events. The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang included mixed-doubles curling and alpine team skiing, four years after the debut of mixed-gender events in biathlon, luge and figure skating.

The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo also added six new events featuring men and women competing on the same teams in swimming, track, triathlon, archery, judo and table tennis.

Who are some top athletes competing in Beijing?

Olympic trials will happen closer to the games in 2022. However, there are a few stars to watch: