These 17 bestsellers are must-haves for winter — and start at $8

    Winter bestsellers to help you beat the cold: boots, hoodies, more

Winter bestsellers to help you beat the cold: boots, hoodies, more

Shop TODAY editorial director Andrianna Brach joins TODAY to share the hottest products of the month for the coldest winter. Brach shares deals on a dutch oven perfect for soup, UGG mini boots for both indoor and outdoor use, and a cozy hoodie-blanket combination called “The Comfy Original”.Jan. 25, 2022

    Winter bestsellers to help you beat the cold: boots, hoodies, more

