Why is skiwear trending? A stylist dives into the wintry fashion style

Lavish winter trips may seem like a travel trend from yesteryear, but people are starting to embrace the outdoors again and are increasingly looking for wintry snow gear and outfits they can rock outside the house. Whether you're hitting the slopes or strolling along snow-covered sidewalks, this season is all about donning ski-inspired pieces.

Pinterest has seen an 83 percent rise in searches related to ski outfits over the last few months, while trend forecasting company WGSN is predicting an outdoorsy lifestyle boom in the coming years. Designers have also cast their votes with the release of ski lounge looks — Helmut Lang and Thome Brown are among the few taking the slopes by storm with metallic outerwear and sculptural designs.

From snow boots to puffer jackets, there are a few ways to elevate your winter fashion to après-ski levels. Shop TODAY talked to celebrity stylist Samantha Brown on why this trend is making a resurgence and how to make snow-ready athleisure look luxurious and chic.

Why is après-ski so popular right now?

While boredom is the main culprit of a rise in travel activities, consumers are becoming aware of the importance of mindfulness and spending time in nature while adopting a long-term ecological approach to life.

"The après-ski trend is popular right now because it piggybacks on the comfort of athleisure, which we’ve all grown to appreciate with our work-from-home lifestyles," said Brown. "It combines luxury and comfort, two key factors when dressing in 2022. Skiing is also a relatively Covid-safe sport, and people are excited to be hitting the slopes again."

With limited opportunities to dress up indoors, consumers have refocused their interest in outdoor activities, especially skiing. According to Brown, this gives shoppers a chance to re-engage with fashion after being consistently home over the last two years. "YSL recently released fantastic shearling accessories that nod to the après-ski wardrobe trends. Cozy boot companies like Inuikki have also made the look accessible, even for city dwellers. You may have also noticed a turnaround for Uggs, which is back in popular fashion again."

Other contemporary brands incorporating ski-inspired pieces this winter include Free People, Asos and J.Crew.

How to choose the right après-ski outfit

According to Brown, an après-ski outfit should "reflect the vibe and tone of the meal or gathering taking place after a day on the slopes." But even if you choose a staycation over a Colorado trip, you can take advantage of the trend with a "cozy off-the-shoulder cashmere sweater paired with leather leggings and booties."

If you're at a more casual hangout, "you can opt for something sportier like a graphic sweater or Fair Isle sweater, straight pair of jeans and a shearling accessory like boots or an oversized clutch," added Brown.

How to look luxurious during a ski trip

One of the best ways to minimize space and avoid overpacking is to choose a signature color palette for your trip so you can easily mix and match and make your outfits cohesive. Brown suggests that you "consider the number of days that you’re away and minimize the packing by re-wearing your sweaters and denim throughout the trip and committing to two pairs of shoes (a flat for the day and something dressier for the evening).

Also, consider the layers you're planning on wearing. Brown recommends packing travel clothes that will have multiple uses. "[For example,] a cashmere travel shawl can be worn from airplane/car travel to dinners over the shoulders and around the neck for daytime exploring."

Après-ski clothes to shop this season

There's nothing like a warm winter beanie to protect your hair from unexpected snowflakes. This one features a slope-inspired print and is available in eight vibrant and neutral hues to match all your outerwear pieces.

Cover your ears with this fluffy winter accessory that will give you an effortless snow bunny look. This faux fur ear warmer will match with all your ski outfits while keeping your hair and bangs in place.

This multicolored Fair Isle print is a classic and a great basic to match with most bottoms. Layer it over your base layers and pair it with faux leather leggings. Customers agree this piece is more than roomy enough. "The sweater fits well, [and the] sleeves are long enough without being too long or short," said one verified Amazon shopper.

Heading to Aspen? Let your flight attendant know where you're going with this graphic tee from Urban Outfitters. The style is slightly cropped and is made of 100 percent cotton for extra breathability. Wear it with colorful leggings for a complete aprè-ski vibe.

Embrace 2022's color of the year with this Veri Peri-inspired scarf. The accessory is made with 100 percent wool to protect your neck from the frosty air. Style it with your cashmere for a night out in the town or add a pop of color to a neutral get-up.

This Sweaty Betty top is sure to keep you warm in frigid temperatures. The fabric is soft and you can even wear it on top of your other layers. Plus, according to one customer, "The fit is really flattering and long enough to be tucked in."

If you need a last-minute ski jumpsuit, this one from Missguided is flattering and worthy of a few head turns. The suit comes with a fitted belt and is water-repellent and windproof.

Stay stylish from slope to supper in this lightweight puffer jacket. According to the brand, this jacket offers superior warmth without the bulk thanks to the Ecoplume fill. It also has a hoodie and front zipper for comfortable wear and easy layering.

This Free People sweater features a vintage-inspired reindeer graphic and a mock neck that can be easily paired with corduroys. Whether you wear it for your next skiing trip or the office, this is a timeless shirt to keep for years.

Chill by the fireplace with this fitted belted bodysuit from Aerie. The piece works as a base layer, but you can also style it with a sherpa vest and tall boots for a chic ski look.

Look effortlessly while covering your head from the snow with this sherpa hat. The accessory will also protect your ears thanks to the added dimension and fabric.

Trade your boring base layers for a colorful print like this one from Sweaty Betty. Not only will you look chic but it'll also easily brighten up your entire look. One verified buyer said, "The pattern and the fabric feel amazing. I can't wait to wear it at home and on the slopes."

This essential cashmere sweater from J.Crew is a perfect match for all of your bottoms. Dress it up with a maxi skirt for dinner or keep it casual in the cabin with leggings. After all, cashmere never goes out of style.

Look fresh and ski-ready in this padded jacket. What makes it special are the three-way adjustable hood, taped seams for extra protection, goggle pockets, ski pass pockets and classic design to match with your many base layers.

If you're not sure about moon boots, try out these toasty booties first. The pair features a suede and leather finish with dyed shearling for a unique design. Also, the rubber sole will give you the confidence to walk on slippery pavements.

