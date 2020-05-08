Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

It’s cracked knuckles, sandpaper skin, and scratchy throats season (also known as winter). When the humidity drops from the air, it's palpable.

That’s why some people rely on a humidifier, which moistens indoor air, to keep symptoms at bay. “Using one can help make your skin, lips, nose and throat not feel as dry,” said Dr. Emily Pennington, a pulmonologist at Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. Simply put: it’s a comfort thing.

There’s also some evidence that greater humidity can suppress flu transmission. It may help filter out viruses by keeping sinus passages moist, said Pennington. (Though a better bet to prevent the flu is to wash your hands regularly.)

One warning: If you have a breathing disorder, be very careful, said Dr. Jonathan Parsons, director of the Asthma Center at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Over-humidifying the room or failing to clean the unit properly can lead to the growth of mold, mildew, bacteria and dust mites, which can exacerbate allergies, asthma or other pulmonary conditions.

If you're looking for something to specifically filter the air, look into getting an air purifier.

Empty the water daily and rinse the base. Pennington recommended cleaning a portable humidifier every 72 hours — this requires scrubbing the tank to rid any built-up film. You’re also best served using distilled water. Otherwise, naturally occurring minerals can build up in the tank and compromise air quality.

Another word of caution, when it comes to the vapor, less is more. Keep humidity between 30 and 50 percent, advised Pennington. Some models have built-in humidity monitors. If they don't, Parsons suggests buying a room hydrometer, which can be found inexpensively at the hardware store.

If you don’t have a humidifier attached to your furnace, a stand-alone model to be used in a specific room (usually a bedroom) comes in handy. If you're looking for the best humidifier for the bedroom, or for anywhere else in the house, here are seven that will get the job done:

Best-selling quiet, cool mist humidifier

The best-selling humidifier on Amazon right now is an ultrasonic cool mist device. Ultrasonic cool mist humidifiers run quietly, so they’re best for bedrooms, according to Pennington.

Humidifier for Large Rooms

The dial easily controls the steam output — and that’s important to temper the humidity in the room. The one-gallon water tank makes this especially great in larger rooms up to 500 square feet.

Zen Humidifier

This ultrasonic humidifier doubles as an aromatherapy diffuser and illuminates in a variety of colors, so it’s as beautiful as it is practical.

Best Humidifier for Baby

A cool-mist humidifier is best for little kids, as there’s no risk of burns, like some steam or evaporative models, said Pennington. This one’s great because it’s easy to use and clean, has a control dial, automatically shuts off and its teardrop shape looks cute, too.

Easy-to-Clean Humidifier

Steam models tend to disperse fewer minerals into the air, said Pennington, though they still need to be cleaned. The best part: This one will remind you to clean it, so you’ll never forget. And, it has a handy built-in humidity monitor, too.

Humidifier for the Whole Home

This larger in-room model holds a whopping four gallons of water, and it can humidify rooms up to 1,000 square feet.

Dual Feature Humidifier

This one creates both warm mist (for fast humidifying) and cool mist (to humidify an air-conditioned room in the summer). The bells-and-whistles are great, too, including a built-in humidity sensor, remote control, and aromatherapy box.

Moisture Control Humidifier

The built-in humidistat monitors and maintains the desired humidity level in a room, making this one a great hands-off option.

