This penguin humidifier is perfect for kids (or kids at heart)

It features a 1-gallon tank that provides a cool mist for up to 24 hours. It also has a handy shutoff feature once the tank is empty.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

It seems like a small thing, but I had no idea the difference this one product would make on my life.

I don’t have to bathe in lotion anymore!

Using a humidifier has saved me so much money on moisturizer. I hate to say it, but my dad was right. Having a humidifier is the only way to stay comfortable during the seasonal dry spells.

Amazon

It’s so cute!

The only humidifiers I had seen in the past were frankly eyesores that you had to hide in a back room. Until last year, I did not know you could get a humidifier that looked like an animal, let alone an adorable winter penguin! This cute humidifier fits in with all of my winter holiday decorations that I proudly display it in my living area for all to see.

Amazon

It doesn’t take up too much space!

In a small apartment, space is always a major consideration. While many humidifiers can be large and overwhelming, this one was made for a small space. The great thing about this humidifier is that it fits on my window sill where it's out of the way.

This amazing gift has completely changed my view on humidifiers. Now that I know you can get them as animals, I’m tempted to get a whole zoo for every room of my apartment!

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!