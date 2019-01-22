Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 22, 2019, 9:14 PM GMT By Kayla Boyd

These harsh winter temperatures can often dry out our skin. And with heaters constantly running in our homes and work places, our air quality suffers as well. But, there is a handy device that can help us solve both of those problems: a portable humidifier.

It's available on Amazon and, according to one of our recent guests on the show, Dr. Debra Wattenburg, it can make a huge difference to your health and skin this winter.

Now, it's 33 perfect off.

Fancii Cool Mist Personal Humidifier, $27 (usually $40), Amazon

For $27, this personal humidifier quietly humidifies the air by converting a standard sized water bottle into a water tank. Humidity can help you breath better in dry rooms and stop the air from drying out your skin. It's also compact, lightweight and cordless, so you can transport it from your bedroom to your office.

"These are amazing because you can leave them on your desk, you can leave them on your nightstand," said Dr. Wattenberg. "They blow cold air into the environment that's moist and really improves your skin ... it's going to make a huge difference and it's easy to clean."

The device also has an adjustable timer, which allows it to run for two to eight hours before it automatic shuts off.

