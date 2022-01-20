Lifestyle and commerce contributor Jill Martin joins Hoda and Jenna on TODAY with products to help you stay hydrated this winter. The list includes they Hey Dewy wireless humidifier, Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow serum, Charlotte Tilbury Cryo Face Mask, Gloves in a Bottle lotion and ThisWorks Perfect Heels Recovery Balm.Jan. 20, 2022
Hot products to stay hydrated in the winter
