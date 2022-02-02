From chapped lips to dry feet, 8 derm-approved winter skin solutions for every age

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Around the country temperatures have been brutal, leading people to either bundle up and brave the cold or hibernate inside until warmer weather appears. The cold poses multiple problems, especially for skin care lovers. From dealing with chapped lips to dry hands and feet, spring and summer can't seem to come fast enough.

During the winter, it is essential to moisturize, but it is also important to know what kind of moisturizing ingredients to use. To offer insight into which products and ingredients to look for, Dr. Dendy Engelman, a dermatologist and board-certified surgeon, joined TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to share the best winter skin solutions for every age.

Read on to shop derm-approved product recommendations, from lip balm to body butter.

Products for your 30s

For women in their 30s, Engelman suggests using products that have retinol or bakuchiol as a key ingredient.

"This well-known vitamin A derivative is loved by dermatologists for its ability to improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and pore size," said Engelman. "However, retinol can be drying and irritating, so in the winter it's a great idea to switch to bakuchiol, which is a retinol alternative that is shown to be less irritating."

A product Engelman suggests to use on your face is this renewal serum, which is made with Bakuchiol. This product works to moisturize and renew skin to combat the appearance of wrinkles and imperfections.

During the winter, your lips require extra hydration, so an upgrade might be in order when it comes to your current lip balm. Inside this small pot is a lip scrub to exfoliate the skin and a moisturizing lip balm that works to leave lips soft and smooth. Key ingredients within the lip balm include olive oil and aloe vera. The balm can even be used on your elbows, cuticles, heels and knees.

Products for your 40s

The ingredient Engelman suggests women in their 40s use are ceramides, which are fats or lipids found in skin cells.

"Ceramides are important for retaining your skin’s moisture," Engelman said. "If your skin's ceramide content decreases, it can become dehydrated. By the time we reach our 40's, we have lost about 60 percent of our naturally occurring ceramides."

To supplement ceramide loss, Engelman suggests these two products.

This gel cream soaks the skin with moisture without leaving a heavy or greasy feeling after application. The formula is packed with probiotics to repair your skin's moisture barrier and revitalize dull, dehydrated skin.

Hands are often the area to show the first signs of aging. During the winter, especially now that we use hand sanitizer more than ever, your skin can become extremely dry. This hand sanitizer works to address signs of aging, such as discoloration and fine lines, as well as moisturize the skin.

Products for your 50s

For people in their 50s, Engelman suggests making hyaluronic acid your best friend.

"As we get older, our body's way of moisturizing the skin, which is by creating oils, tends to slow down," Engelman said. "So the skin gets drier as you get older, but hyaluronic acid is a very effective moisturizer because it can hold 1000x its weight in water."

Here are two products Engelman suggests that contain this moisturizing ingredient.

If you are looking for deep hydration, this face serum is crafted to rehydrate and restore the appearance of skin. The formula, which can also improve the quality of sensitive skin over time, is made with hyaluronic acid, sunflower seed oil, vitamin B5 and vitamin E.

Winter often results in dry, flaky skin, which means your skin might need some extra attention. This body butter exfoliates and works to improve skin tone, texture and clarity by using ingredients such as glycolic and salicylic acid, aloe, coconut oil and shea butter.

Known for improving the appearance of acne scars and stretch marks, Engelman suggests following up body butters with a body oil such as this one. Made with Vitamin A and E oil, chamomile oil, sunflower oil and lavender oil, this product works to moisturize skin without clogging pores or leaving a greasy feeling behind.

Products for all ages

If you have dry, calloused feet, Engelman recommends this moisturizing stone. The formula is based around cocoa butter and has four nourishing base oils that include sweet almond, apricot kernel, avocado and fractionated coconut. Essential oils are also added to benefit both body and mind, says the brand.

