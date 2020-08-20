This game-changing $11 body gel is why I'll never buy lotion again

"The next generation of skin care"

Katie Jackson

Bio-Oil calls gel the next generation of skin care. I'm no dermatologist, but I believe it. When I first discovered Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel facial moisturizer a few years ago, it was a total life-changer. I swear it lasted hours longer than my old moisturizer. Furthermore, because it went on so lightly, I felt like I wasn't clogging my pores. While I still use Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel on my dry face, Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel seemed like the solution to my dry body.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Less is definitely more

Because it’s a gel, not a cream, you don’t need as much of it. Where I might need two tablespoons of lotion to cover my arms, I only need one tablespoon of this. Less is also more when it comes to water content. This gel is only 3% water. According to The Soap Queen, most recipes for lotion are 70-80% water. Why does this make a difference? With less water, the active ingredients aren't as diluted. In this case, the active ingredients include lavender oil, sunflower seed oil, rosemary oil and calendula oil. Calendula oil is great for sunburns and even works on bug bites (which I don't need now that I swear by The Bug Bite Thing.)

Personally, with a more potent formula that has less water, I notice better and faster results. While this product doesn't have many reviews yet on Amazon (I'm assuming it's because it's new), the description does say that in a clinical trial 82% of users saw a difference in just two days. In the same trial, apparently 62% of users said it was better than any other product they'd tried for their dry skin.

Did it work for me?

Thanks to my Irish genes, I have the kind of dry skin that peels even when it's not burnt. It's like I have body dandruff. The first time I used this gel was after I came back from a long day of hiking in Portugal. I was touring the Paiva Walkways, a series of stairs seemingly created for Instagram, and didn't have shade for much of the 5-mile-long walkway. Any ounce of moisture I had in my skin, especially in my hands and around my knees, quickly evaporated.

However, when I got back to my room and applied this gel, I immediately noticed a significant difference. My skin went from being like scratchy sandpaper to a polished wood floor. The best part about this gel is that the effects are immediate and they last. I can apply it in the morning without needing to reapply until evening. With lotion, I always have to carry a bottle in my bag.

Do I recommend it? Gel yes!

Katie Jackson

Again, I don't remember suffering from dry skin as a kid. One day, I hope to entirely forget what it's like to suffer from dry skin. With this gel, I think it just might be possible.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!