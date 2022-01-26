7 dermatologist-approved skin care must-haves for new moms

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you are a new mom or expecting, you might be noticing some changes to your skin. From stretch marks to dry, flaky skin, you might be considering new creams, body oils and more to add to your daily routine.

In addition to finding products for yourself, you now have a little one to look after who comes with their own set of skin needs. To preserve their baby soft skin and keep your own feeling smooth and hydrated, you might want to upgrade your post-pregnancy skin care regimen.

To help you find gentle and safe skin care products that work for both you and your baby, Dr. Angela Lamb, an associate professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai and director of the Westside Mount Sinai Dermatology Faculty Practice in New York City, stopped by the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share her top picks.

Read on to shop rescue balm, baby body wash and more.

Skin care for mom

If you are experiencing breast feeding pains, Lamb suggests trying this nipple and lip rescue balm. The formula is lanolin-free and works to soothe irritated nipples and relieve dry lips. Made with tropical butters and superfruits, this balm creates a protective barrier to combat chapping and chafing.

"This product is good for reducing flaky dry skin," said Lamb. "Your skin, neck down, can definitely get drier starting with pregnancy, and the main way to prevent itchy, stretchy skin is to apply a good body oil."

Made with Egyptian jojoba, Ghanaian baobab oil, Nigerian moringa, Moroccan rosehip and argan oil, this body serum is crafted to provide nourishment and leave you with a radiant glow.

Combat stretch marks with this fast-absorbing cream that is crafted to restore and refresh skin. Since this cream is made with 96 percent naturally derived ingredients, it is safe to use both during pregnancy and postpartum. The cream works best if you begin applying it from the first month of pregnancy through postpartum each morning and night to your abdomen, hips, thighs and breasts.

Skin care for baby

This soothing wash is great for babies with eczema and dry skin. Formulated with colloidal oatmeal and prebiotic moisturizers, this tear-free baby body wash is great for little ones. This wash is also free from parabens, phthalates, sulfates and fragrance.

For babies experiencing diaper rash, Lamb recommends using this maximum strength paste. This cream has zinc oxide, which forms a protective barrier to heal and soothe discomfort. The formula is hypoallergenic, pediatrician tested and provides overnight relief, says the brand.

This Burt's Bees multipurpose ointment works to soothe baby acne, rashes, cradle cap and more. This ointment will form a barrier to combat dryness and is made without parabens, petrolatum and phthalates. Another solution to mild cradle cap that Lamb suggests is plain olive oil.

This sunscreen lotion is designed to sit on top of the skin to protect against sun rays. Made with calming organic colloidal oatmeal and organic shea butter, this creamy sunscreen is non-irritating and great to use on sensitive skin.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!