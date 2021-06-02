6 products that solve beauty problems no one talks about

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Not all beauty concerns are glamorous. Ingrown hairs, scarring, blemishes and other annoying imperfections can feel slightly embarrassing. But there are easy remedies to the issues that we all will deal with at least one point in our lives. And when that happens, we find a holy grail product, use it once and then keep it stowed away somewhere in our bathroom cabinet.

That cabinet is likely a chamber of secrets, and NewBeauty Editor-at-Large Sarah Eggenberger stopped by to share them with Hoda & Jenna. She reveals six cant-live-without beauty secrets of them for your viewing pleasure (or, maybe for your own needs). From an anti-chafe stick that can help you get through the summer months to a foot peel that will leave your feet feeling as soft as a baby's you-know-what.

Whether your beauty cabinet could use some gems or you want to get ahead of the imperfections before they arise, read on for all of the "hidden heroes" you should have on your radar.

NewBeauty Hidden Heroes

It's time for skirts, shorts and dresses, which means that it is also time to reckon with the dreaded return of chafing. Megababe makes body care products for every kind of issue — including buttne. The brand's Thigh Rescue is an Allure Best of Beauty 2020 Award winner with a noteworthy soothing ingredient list that includes aloe, grapeseed oil and pomegranate oil. The stick can be applied just like deodorant to your thighs, creating a barrier on top of the skin that prevents irritation and friction.

From peach fuzz to dark hairs, unwanted hair on your face can be a bit of a nuisance. This affordable hair remover is what Eggenberger describes as a "game-changer." At the microscopic level, the spinning head removes hair, leaving your skin feeling soft and smooth. It can be used on lips, cheeks, chin or eyebrows and won't cause hair to grow back thicker or darker.

Powerful yet gentle on the skin, this treatment doesn't irritate the skin as it exfoliates. It's formulated with standout ingredients such as white willow bark, lactic acid and glycolic acid that work to soothe irritation and redness. It can be used twice daily and is suitable for normal skin.

Whether you've been living in sneakers or slippers for the past year, the summer months signal that it's time to break out your flip-flops and other open toe shoes. If your feet are in need of a bit of a refresh, this foot peel is a must-have. The formula is encased in a pre-filled sock, which uses exfoliating acids to remove calluses and dry, rough skin. It only takes a couple of hours to reveal soft and smooth "tootsies." You might want to keep a pair of socks on for a few days before you strut around the house barefoot though, as there will still be dead skin sloughing off post-peel.

This dermatologist-recommended pick is made for anyone with eczema or dry patches on their skin. The formula is packed with thermal spring water, Cer-Omega and other skin-loving ingredients that work to replenish the skin and soothe dry, itchy skin. It also helps rebalance the skin's microbiome, creating an environment that is prime for locking in hydration.

Eggenberger compares this gloss to a shot of espresso at 9 a.m. on a Monday — it's just the kind of boost you need. This hair treatment from Madison Reed revives color and adds shine and gloss to dry locks, helping to keep your hair looking fresh in between salon appointments. There's a formula for every kind of hair color, so you can pick the treatment that is best suited for your tresses.

Scarring is often unpreventable, but you can treat wounds ahead of time to lessen the effects of it. This repair gel from ScarAway can be used on new and old scares to help reduce their appearance, regardless of whether the scar was a result of a small cut or from a surgical operation. It can be used both in the morning and at night to heal scarring.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!