Allure's Best of Beauty Awards is something members of the beauty community look forward to every year. The list of products is usually extensive, and they've all been editor-tested and approved so that readers can trust the results.

Last year, items like acne patches and hand masks received the seal of approval thanks to their innovative nature. Allure editor-in-chief Michelle Lee joined TODAY to share some of the most impressive picks from this year's Best of Beauty Awards, ranging from the hottest items in skin care to game-changing nail care finds.

Whether your beauty routine could use a bit of a beauty editor-approved upgrade, or your simply want to be in the know of the must-haves everyone will soon be adding to their carts, below are 13 winners across a range of categories that you won't want to miss out on.

Hair

If you want to switch up your hair color for the new season but can't make it to the salon, you don't have to reach for just any box dye. L'Oreal's personalized formulas are meant to cater to your hair, so you can consult a colorist, take a "color quiz" or test out a shade virtually to find the look that works best for you.

The first step to OGX's restoring duo is formulated with Brazilian pracaxi oil and murumuru oil that work to cleanse and moisturize the hair. The shampoo works to reduce frizz with every wash so that curls can look and feel buttery soft without any dry strands.

Even better? The shampoo is as good for your hair as it is for the Earth. A portion of the proceeds from each purchase of the shampoo or corresponding conditioner is donated to the Brazilian Public Fund, which works to support the conservation of pracaxi seed oil and the replanting of pracaxi in the country.

While the shampoo works to cleanse hair, the conditioner provides all the nourishment happy, healthy strands need. Though it utilizes most of the same ingredients as its counterpart, the conditioner sits on the hair for up to five minutes to reveal silky, hydrated curls. The concentration of murumuru butter in this formula also helps dry hair hold onto moisture, so you can step out of the shower with hair that is ready to take on the day.

Makeup

Juvia's Place is all about bold colors and rich pigments that can create looks for any occasion. The Warrior III palette was inspired by the "tenacity, courage and strength of female leaders around the world," according to the brand. With nine shades to choose from, it's easy to create bold looks that can be worn anywhere.

Whether you're a novice with liquid eyeliner or have been using the last few months at home to perfect your cat-eye skills, this liquid liner from Maybelline can help deliver long-lasting results for up to 24 hours. The waterproof formula is applied using the flex tip brush and hexagonal grip, which makes it easy to create bold eye looks with a few simple strokes.

False lashes have been on the beauty scene for a while now, but these lashes from Eylure are bringing something new to the table: they're completely self-adhesive and made specifically for lash replacement.

It's a strip lash that doesn't require any glue and can adhere more easily to your eyelids to stay in place all day. Whether you wear false lashes on the daily or want to skip the adhesive process yourself, these lashes were designed to make the application process easier.

Makeup products that multi-task can help make your beauty routine more efficient — that's where this "huestick" comes in. It functions as an eye, lip and cheek multistick that can also balance out dark circles and dark spots. Ingredients such as squalene and hyaluronic acid nourish the skin while allowing for buildable coverage that will have you feeling your best.

While the name sounds awfully similar to microblading, this lip color process can be done entirely at home. The Wonderblading Peel & Reveal Lip Color isn't so much of a lip stain or a lipstick, but it can leave you lips with the color results you desire in just two steps. The first step is applied like a gloss and left on for 45 seconds, and then you can choose to peel or wipe away the product. Depending on the method of removal you choose, the next steps in the process vary but are just simple. You'll just need to apply the lip applicator mist and then remove it to reveal bold color.

Nails

You don't have to go to the salon to get a salon-grade manicure. Mani Me's kits include one mani sheet with a nail file and prep pad, so you'll have everything you need to achieve an at-home gel manicure that looks more expensive than it actually is. The best part? The gel sheets eliminate the need for any drying time or UV light, so you can easily stick them on and then head out the door.

Skincare

This top-rated cleanser is formulated with hyaluronic acid, ceramides and French seawater, which work together to deliver hydration to your skin. As you lather, it becomes a gentle foam that removes impurities and is suitable for all skin types.

Differin gel is a popular pick thanks to its ability to banish dark spots, treat acne and improve skin texture. Since it is a retinoid, it can increase cell turnover, helping to improve the appearance of the skin much faster than other products that claim to do so. The alcohol- and fragrance-free formula is also suitable for sensitive skin and is gentle enough to be applied twice daily.

Hygiene

Touchland Power Mist is not like most hand sanitizers — it is available in eight different scents that last for up to 500 spritzes. Each scent is also formulated with hydrating ingredients such as lemon essential oil and radish root ferment filtrate that nourish and purify the skin.

