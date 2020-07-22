This TikTok-famous hand sanitizer with a 35,000-person waitlist is back in stock

Better yet, the formula is expert-approved and meets the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidelines for effective hand hygiene.

"The most important aspect from a hand sanitizer effectiveness standpoint is the 67% ethyl alcohol content, which does meet the CDC requirements for killing germs," New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Hadley King told Shop TODAY.

According to the CDC, effective alcohol-based hand rubs should contain at least 60% alcohol. Not only does the Touchland Power Mist meet that requirement, but it also includes moisturizing ingredients.

"This product delivers a light, non-greasy formula that fully rubs into the skin," New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner told Shop TODAY. "It contains soothing oils and ingredients like aloe to maintain adequate skin hydration levels."

However, both King and Zeichner note that it may not be suitable for those with very sensitive skin, as some of the fragrant ingredients can possibly cause contact dermatitis. However, it's available in an unscented version for those who prefer to keep it fragrance-free.

People love the scent

The sanitizer is available in scents such as forest berry, vanilla cinnamon and lavender — but the watermelon variety seems to be stealing the show.

"Watermelon consistently ranks as our No. 1 bestseller both on our website and at retailers," Andrea Lisbona, CEO of Touchland, told Shop TODAY. "It was the first scent to sell out in March, and is always the top choice with retailers."

According to one verified Ulta reviewer, the added essential oils make for a scent that doesn't smell like a typical alcohol-based sanitizer.

"The fragrance is subtle yet fresh, and is such a nice change to my typical sanitizer," they wrote. "It doesn't smell like alcohol at all, and is so efficient."

Each 1.7-ounce bottle of the Power Mist should last you for around 500 spritzes.

The brand is currently giving back to health care workers

While providing a means for consumers to keep their hands clean between hand washes, the brand is also working to keep those on the front lines protected too.

"Through the brand's 'touchlives initiative,' Touchland is donating a portion of Power Mists from every single weekly shipment they receive to health care teams around the country," a representative for Touchland told Shop TODAY.

Additionally, the brand continues to donate 5% of its profits to communities in need where there is water scarcity.

