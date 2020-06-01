What to look for when choosing a face mask filter — and where to buy them

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

We're all getting used to wearing face coverings while out and about, and you may have noticed that several masks have a small slot to place a filter for extra protection.

Adding a filter in between the layers of your face mask can help block airborne particles that might sneak through the fabric, and can offer some much need reassurance during these uncertain times.

Luckily, you don't have to spend a fortune on face mask filters, as there are several budget-friendly options available online. To help you get started, Shop TODAY consulted a few health experts to learn what filter materials are most effective, how often you should swap them out and where you can buy them online.

Why you should use a filter in your face mask

When used in conjunction with social distancing practices, cloth face masks can help slow the spread of coronavirus. However, not all masks are created equally, and some offer more protection than others.

"Homemade masks use various cloth materials that are all much looser weave than a medical-grade mask such as an N95, but those masks need to be reserved for hospital use and health care professionals who cannot maintain social distancing with patients under their care," Dr. Ruth L. Bush, associate dean of medical education and a professor at the University of Houston College of Medicine, told Shop TODAY.

Thicker, tightly woven materials offer more protection and homemade masks should ideally have two cloth layers to make them more effective. If you're wearing a mask made of a thin fabric, adding another layer in the form of a filter can provide added protection.

"When placed in between the layers — such as with a pocket style opening allowing for insertion and removal — you could insert a filter which will make the mask more effective and provide extra protection against allowing viral particles into the air when you talk, cough or breathe," Bush said.

What to look for in a face mask filter

Medical-grade masks are in short supply and should be reserved for health care professionals who need them most, but that doesn't mean you can't add a little extra protection to your cloth face mask.

Many brands have started offering filters online. Experts also say household staples like coffee filters and paper towels can double as face mask filters in a pinch and should be inserted in between layers of fabric and replaced after each use.

"Many masks available for purchase online have a pocket or pouch in which you could add a filter. Masks that have a looser weave, are more porous or made of very thin fabric may protect others better with the addition of a filter," Bush said.

Of course, filters and masks aren't the only way to protect yourself and others against coronavirus, but they sure can help. "Research has shown that some loosely woven masks only block 10-20% of particles, but by adding one or more layers of filter material, higher percentages of particles could be blocked," Bush said.

Where to buy filters online

The main goal of a face mask filter is to block airborne contaminants, and this one gets the job done without trapping moisture. Simply slip it in and replace it after each use. "Filters last until they are wet from breath or other liquids. They should be changed when soiled or wet and not used more than once," said Dr. David M. Aronoff, director of Vanderbilt University Medical Center's Division of Infectious Diseases.

Vistaprint also offers them in a kid-friendly size.

The term MERV stands for "Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value" and these filters block particles smaller than one micron in size. "This type of filter is probably most useful for people who will be having sustained or frequent close contacts with other people, particularly people who are not themselves wearing any type of mask," Aronoff said.

"The higher the MERV value, the more efficient the filter will be in trapping airborne particles," Aronoff said. These lightweight filters are made of one of the highest MERV values around, and fit comfortably in cotton face mask filter pouches.

This PM 2.5 activated carbon (also known as activated charcoal) filter blocks up to 95% of airborne particles - everything from germs and dust to chemicals and pollen - thanks to several strong layers, including a high-efficiency filter cloth and an anti-stick cloth. "A tighter filter can help prevent inhaling small droplets in the air we breathe," Aronoff said.

Five layers of fabric band together to create this PM 2.5 activated carbon filter. The material is effective at filtering chemicals and gasses and can serve as a nice face mask filter, as long as the mask is tightly woven.

Each Casetify mask comes with two filters to get you started, but the brand also sells a pack of 10 replacement filters formulated with five protective layers that block close to 95% of particles. The best part? Casetify donates a mask to health care workers for every mask sold.

After testing these filters, global lab Nelson Labs found that they provide more than 95% Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE), which helps block harmful particles in the air. "The virus spreads through respiratory droplets that another person breathes in or that land on a surface that is then touched and transferred to the person’s nose or mouth," Bush said.

Shoppers call this activated carbon filter "breathable," "lightweight" and "very well made." As with any other filter, just make sure you test it with your mask and make sure air flows freely. "If your glasses are fogging up, then the material is not allowing air to flow through and your breath is going up, around the filter and out the sides of your mask," Bush said.

