Omicron variant accounts for 73% of new COVID-19 cases in US

The omicron variant is far and away the dominant variant in the United States: More than 73% of new cases in the country are now caused by the variant, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted Monday.

The CDC also revised its estimates from the prior week, saying that the omicron variant accounted for 12% of all cases for the week ending Dec. 11. It had previously been estimated to be 3%.

Omicron overtook the previously dominant delta variant with startling speed. The new highly mutated variant was first detected in South Africa in November; the first case was found in the U.S. on Dec. 1.

