14 colorful face masks designed just for kids

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all children over the age of 2 wear a face covering while in public. However, as most parents probably know by now, that is easier said than done.

It can be tough to help kids adjust to new routines, and convincing them to wear a face mask can be particularly challenging.

"Younger children in particular, can find them frightening," said Dr. Tovah Klein, director of the Barnard College Center for Toddler Development and author of "How Toddlers Thrive," previously told Shop TODAY. "For many children, putting a mask on can feel new and intrusive, which can cause challenges."

However, Klein notes that picking up a cheery, colorful design might make wearing a mask less intimidating for young children.

"For any child who is hesitant to wear a mask, making them child-friendly could be quite attractive. It also makes masks seem less threatening to a child if they have a child motif to them," Klein told us.

With this in mind, we've rounded up 14 different kid-friendly non-medical face masks you can order online and have shipped right to your door.

Face masks for kids

Shop Disney has started offering pre-orders for masks in a variety of sizes and patterns. The company was already able to donate $1 million in profits and one million face masks to MedShare to support the medical community and those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The small size is best for kids over 2 years old, and you can also choose from Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, Disney Princess and Mickey and Minnie varieties.

Disney also offers its cotton and polyester blend masks in a medium size. This pack includes some of your favorite "Star Wars" characters, but you can also find them in Marvel, Disney Princess, Pixar, Mickey and Minnie, and various Disney character patterns.

If you're looking for a brightly colored option for kids over 2 years old, this face mask has over 1,000 reviews and an average 4.8-star rating.

These colorful masks come with adjustable ear straps and a 100% cotton anti-allergenic interior layer. You'll also receive a removable filter with each mask, which the brand says can be used for up to 12 hours. Vistaprint will also donate 10% of mask sales to small businesses impacted by the coronavirus.

Uncommon Goods commissioned its employees' kids to design these colorful face coverings that feature rainbow artwork. Available in adult sizes too, 100% of the proceeds go to public hospitals in New York City.

Onzie uses upcycled material from its yoga clothing to make these multi-layer masks. The designs are made in Los Angeles, and proceeds will be donated to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.

Athleta designed its machine-washable masks with three breathable layers of spandex/polyester and a cotton interior liner. The brand says it is also donating 100,000 masks to the Mayo Clinic.

Each five-pack of masks comes with a variety of prints designed for kids ages 2 through 10. The brand will donate a mask to organizations in need for every pack sold. Sanctuary also offers a family pack with a mix of adult and kid sizes.

The brand behind the popular mattress is now offering face masks featuring two layers of organic cotton canvas. They're designed with simple tie straps for an adjustable fit.

These 100% cotton masks are machine-washable and come in both toddler and kid sizes. The brand will donate one mask to Feeding America for every mask sold.

Oso and Me's double-layered masks are made of 100% cotton and manufactured in San Francisco. The brand has partnered with Baby2Baby to provide masks to children in need.

This unique design lets kids use fabric markers to color in the fun design. It's made with 100% cotton and features adjustable ear straps.

These Los Angeles-made masks feature two sets of tie straps for an adjustable fit as well as an adjustable nose bridge.

There are plenty of Etsy sellers offering reusable face masks for kids, and this one by seller ChloeGigis is currently listed as a bestseller. It features a filter pocket and is made with two layers of 100% cotton.

