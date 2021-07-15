Target is making back-to-school shopping so much easier this year — here's how

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Though we're still enjoying the lazy days of summer, back-to-school season is just around the corner. Soon enough, it will be time to forage through aisles upon aisles of backpacks, binders, dorm room decor and more — a task you might not want to save until the last minute this year in particular.

Whether you're preparing a little one for their first day of kindergarten this fall or sending the one that's all grown up off to college, you'll want to make sure they have everything they need for a successful school year. While the typical back-to-school shopping trek involves multiple stops at multiple stores, Target just announced its plans to make the annual tradition easier than ever for parents and students alike.

Back-to-school shopping at Target

While you can always visit Target to shop everything you need, you can also take advantage of the retailer's Drive Up, Order Pickup and same-day delivery options by shopping online ahead of time. This way, you won't have to wander around the store to find school supplies (or accidentally buy more than you originally planned).

This year, the retailer will once again offer customer-favorite tools like School List Assist and College Registry, which make it easy to not only see exactly what the student in your life needs for the year ahead, but to also shop it all at the click of a button. College students will score even more perks: They can save 15% on anything left on their registry before it expires, and from August 15-21, they can also enjoy $15 off for every $50 spent on household essentials.

Teachers will also get the chance to save on everything they need to create the classroom of their dreams this year. Starting July 18-31, Target will offer educators a 15% discount on school supplies when they sign up for Target Circle, the retailer's rewards program. Some classroom essentials are already marked at low price points, but teachers will also be able to take advantage of tax-free weekends in their respective states to avoid the added expense.

Whether you're a teacher, a student or a parent getting a jump-start on school prep, Target has you covered with an unbeatable shopping experience — plus, affordable pricing on tons of sought-after products! From classroom fashion to college decor, we rounded up a few must-haves to stock up on before the school year starts below.

Back to school essentials

Help her become the most stylish student in school with this cute skort. This summer must-have comes in 10 fun color options and the breathable material makes it comfortable enough to stay active in.

A classic graphic tee is a staple for any back-to-school wardrobe. This top is just one of many fun pieces from Cat & Jack's collection.

Who can resist this adorable supply kit that will keep all their essentials in one spot? It includes a stapler, staples, staple remover, hole puncher, tape dispenser, tape, scissors and a pencil sharpener, all kept in a Marvel-inspired case with Black Panther's claw necklace design embellished on the front.

Perfect for anyone learning at home or the student looking for useful locker accessories, this dry erase board is chic and functional. It's easy to clean and comes with everything they'll need for easy hanging.

This sleek lunch bag features an adjustable divider, so you can say goodbye to squished sandwiches and broken chips. You can also depend on high-density thermal insulation to keep your kid's food and drink cold until lunchtime.

Perfect for little ones up to age seven, this lunch box creates just-right portions for them to enjoy — and it's even microwave-safe for days when parents prefer to pack a hot meal. It boasts five different roomy compartments to hold everything from the main course to small snacks.

Any middle or high school student will appreciate a backpack big enough to hold all their textbooks and notebooks. This sturdy bag comes in five different styles and even features a laptop compartment.

This fun backpack not only features a cool dinosaur-themed design, but it also comes with an adorable plush toy that your student can keep and carry with them. With three interior compartments and mesh side pockets, it is roomy enough to hold everything they need to get through the day.

Pretty in pink and functional, too! This backpack features two spacious compartments and a padded back, along with reflective trim on the straps and your little one's favorite Disney princesses printed on the front.

Back to college essentials

A basic go-to tee is a must for any college student. He'll want this lightweight and comfortable Henley style in every color for the upcoming year.

Skinny jeans are out — straight jeans are in! This distressed pair is easy to dress up or down, and its stretchy material is perfect for wearing during a long seminar or class.

This dimmable desk lamp is a must-have for students who occasionally pull an all-nighter. It features an adjustable neck and a color-changing light-up base with a built-in USB port.

Send them off with 12-month planner to keep track of due dates, weekend plans and more. This back-to-school staple includes monthly calendars, to-do list sections and storage pockets to make staying organized a breeze.

Made with faux leather double-top handles and exterior straps, you can use this utility bag as a tote or wear it as a backpack. The interior features plenty of space for school items, plus, it comes in several different colors to match any style.

No dorm room is complete without a full body mirror. This one from Room Essentials can stand alone or easily hung on a standard interior door — with a hardware-free setup!

Sleeping on the top bunk? Attach this fold-down tray to the side rail for easy access to all your essentials. It's made from steel and is sturdy enough to hold up to 15 pounds.

Don't forget the classroom basics! These college ruled notebooks feature water-resistant covers and 100 ink bleed-resistant pages — plus, they are on sale right now for just $2.49.

