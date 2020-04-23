These 16 brands are selling face masks that give back during the pandemic

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Since the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention began encouraging Americans to wear protective face coverings earlier this month, many companies and brands answered the call to create cloth face masks for healthcare workers and the general public alike.

While some companies are making donations to relief funds and food banks across the country, others have amped up production to donate masks to local hospitals. Other brands allow the option for customers to make monetary donations that will be used to create masks for healthcare workers as well.

If you’re looking for where to buy a face mask online for yourself or for your family members, we found a few brands that are utilizing their resources to help make face masks that give back. So, while you’re looking for face masks that can help you do your part during the pandemic, you can also make a purchase that will make an impact.

Though cloth face masks are not intended to be a replacement for surgical masks or respirators such as the N95, they can help limit the spread of germs from an infected person to a healthy person. A face covering can also serve as a reminder for individuals not to touch their face before washing their hands in public settings, NBC News reports.

Read on to learn more about the companies who are helping to do their part, and how your purchase can help companies give back to those in need all over the country.

Companies making masks that give back

The Vida protective masks meet each of the five key recommendations from the CDC and are available in single and multi-pack options. Each one is made with two layers of 100% cotton, adjustable straps and a multi-layer filter.

In addition to donating masks for free or at-cost to those in need in District 6 of San Francisco, Umaimah Mendhro, Founder and CEO of Vida tells Shop TODAY the brand is also donating 10% of their profits to SF Marin Food Bank and Food Bank NYC.

"We wanted to support organizations where we knew we would make an impact and our contributions would go far, while also serving local communities," Mendhro said. This week alone the company has donated more than $110,000 to the two organizations, helping to provide meals for nearly 400,000 children, families, seniors and others in need at this time.

Los Angeles-based clothing brand Buck Mason has set a goal to donate one million non-medical face masks to communities in California and across the United States. "We never dreamed we'd be able to donate one million masks when this all started, but now that's looking like a real possibility," Buck Mason co-founders Erik Allen Ford and Sasha Koehn told Shop TODAY.

By making more non-medical grade masks available to local communities, they hope to "help reduce the demand for medical-grade N95 masks needed by healthcare workers fighting this disease on the front lines."

Available in packs of five, Buck Mason's anti-microbial masks last up to 30 wash cycles and will ship out the week of May 18th. For every mask purchased, the brand will donate one — and so far, they've donated 343,685 (and counting!).

The makers of eco-friendly mattresses and pillows are now making 100% organic cotton fabric face masks available in packs of four. Since March 23, the brand has made more than 130,000 non-medical grade masks, and will be donating 1% of sales to the EcoHealth Alliance.

"At Avocado, we believe we all must do our part. So, we answered the call for the common good by refocusing a large part of our cut and sew department to the production of organic, reusable face masks," Mark Abrials, Co-Founder and CMO of Avocado Mattress told Shop TODAY. He also added that the masks are sold "at-cost to thousands of individuals and in bulk for medical, government, and private sector use."

New York-based company Caraa typically makes high-end handbags, but quickly made the decision to begin producing non-medical masks to help support COVID-19 relief efforts. "We did not want to make a 'fashion mask.' The intent of this is to help flatten the curve, not to make a fashion statement," Aaron Luo, CEO and Co-Founder of Caraa, told Shop TODAY.

A portion of sales was donated to World Health Organization's COVID-19 relief fun, and now the brand is matching each purchase with a donation to New York's relief efforts. The reusable masks can be purchased in packs of five and are currently available for pre-order on the site.

Los Angeles-based sustainable fashion brand Reformation is giving back by partnering with the city of Los Angeles on LA Protects, an initiative created to produce five million non-medical grade masks for community members.

"With our factory temporarily closed under the Safer at Home order in Los Angeles, pivoting operations to mask production and using our relationships to mobilize other garment and apparel manufacturers to do the same felt like a small but important way Reformation could contribute,” Yael Aflalo, Founder and CEO of Reformation, said.

The brand offers customers the option to donate or purchase masks of their own on its website and has raised enough money to make and donate 19,000 masks so far, a spokesperson for the brand told Shop TODAY.

Lifestyle brand Sanctuary has launched the hashtag "#SanctuaryGivesBack" to help bring attention to its donation campaign. For each purchase of a mask the brand says it will provide masks to those in need. Each mask features a nose wire and fabric filter, and is also machine washable. The masks are available in mens', womens' and kids' sizes in assorted packs of five and are machine washable.

Onzie has created non-medical, reusable face masks using up-cycled fabrics featuring "Full Flex Spandex" for a comfortable fit. The masks can be worn on their own or as protective coverings for other masks.

Onzie has already donated thousands of masks to local hospitals in Los Angeles and will donate proceeds from every purchase to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. Like Reformation, Onzie is also participating in LA Protects, a collective of manufacturers working to ensure the production of five million non-medical face masks in Los Angeles.

New Republic pivoted its production to produce cotton face masks using factory materials. "We had to move fast, and lucky for us we have a strong, dedicated and passionate team who turned around a vision to sell masks into reality within 12 hours," a spokesperson for the brand told Shop TODAY.

For every three-pack of non-medical grade masks sold, the Los Angeles based company will donate a mask to those in need in the Los Angeles community. The brand said it will specifically be donating to the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center and local senior centers in the city.

New York City-based clothing company Abacaxi has created non-medical cotton face masks that are available in a variety of prints and quantities. The masks also feature "an opening inside for a filter to go between the two layers of woven cotton," Sheena Sood, founder of Abacaxi, told Shop TODAY.

Sood, a textile designer, quickly made the pivot to produce face masks to meet the increased need and says she is currently working with another sewer in Brooklyn to get them made. The brand is giving customers the option to receive a free mask with any clothing purchase. "Abacaxi is also donating 15% of profits to The New Sanctuary Coalition, an NYC-based organization led by & for immigrants to stop the inhumane system of deportations & detentions in the U.S.," Sood said.

Tilit is creating face masks and giving back with its "buy one, give one" campaign. The masks are crafted with recycled hemp and organic cotton and are secured with elastic ear straps. Each mask is handmade by seamstresses in New York City and New Jersey, and for each unit purchased, Tilit will donate a mask to a healthcare or food service worker in need.

Fanatics has halted the production of MLB player jerseys and began using the fabric to produce single-use face masks that will be donated to state governments and hospitals. According to Fanatics' website, the masks were created to "address the shortage of critical supplies, during the current public health emergency."

The brand is also selling 100% cotton masks made in the U.S. for sports fans everywhere. From the Philadelphia Eagles to the New York Redbulls, the site has a wide range of sports teams to choose from.

For every mask sold through the month of April, Mother Denim will be donating S10 to No Kid Hungry, an organization dedicated to providing meals to children affected by school closures. The cotton-lined masks are reusable and machine washable and are available in sets of two.

Rails has paused its garment production to produce non-medical grade cotton masks that come with free worldwide shipping. Each pack comes with five reusable, machine-washable cloth masks made with assorted fabrics.

For every pack purchased, the company will donate a pack to essential workers in need in Los Angeles. Additionally, the company will be donating 10,000 medical-grade masks to hospitals in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Atlanta, New Orleans and Detroit.

This fashion brand is producing non-medical masks in packs of two available for purchase on its website. The reusable 100% cotton masks are made with a double layer of non-woven fabric as a means of extra protection.

Michael Stars is also participating in the LA Protects program, helping to produce face masks for those in need in Los Angeles. The brand successfully raised $10,000 for One Fair Wage's Emergency Service Worker's Fund and is currently focusing its fundraising efforts to help the FreeForm Organization, which helps protect domestic violence victims and survivors.

Another Los Angeles-based brand helping to give back is Los Angeles Apparel, which is currently producing face masks in packs of three to be purchased online. The masks are crafted from cotton and feature adjustable straps, as well as an adjustable nose. Proceeds from each purchase help the brand donate to essential workers, as well as provide pay for those working in the factory.

Children's boutique Maisonette has four styles of youth face masks from Jeune Otte available on its site. Each mask is made from 100% cotton and is both reusable and machine washable. For every Jeune Otte mask purchased, Maisonette will donate five reusable adult masks to those in need.

