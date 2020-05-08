Old Navy is selling reusable face masks for kids and adults

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Whether you're going out to stock up on groceries or a socially distant walk, the Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC) advises wearing cloth face coverings in public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Due to these guidelines, fashion brands are using their resources to design cloth face masks, and Old Navy is the latest brand to produce an affordable option.

The brand known for affordable clothing for the whole family is now selling fabric face masks for the whole family. Available in kid and adult sizes, the triple-layer design comes in a pack of five and features different patterns, prints and colors.