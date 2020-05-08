Old Navy is selling reusable face masks for kids and adults

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Whether you're going out to stock up on groceries or a socially distant walk, the Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC) advises wearing cloth face coverings in public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Due to these guidelines, fashion brands are using their resources to design cloth face masks, and Old Navy is the latest brand to produce an affordable option.
The brand known for affordable clothing for the whole family is now selling fabric face masks for the whole family. Available in kid and adult sizes, the triple-layer design comes in a pack of five and features different patterns, prints and colors.
Old Navy Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks 5-Pack
Old Navy is using excess fabric to create the 100% cotton poplin masks, which are designed to ensure comfort and effectiveness according to the brand. As a result of the sustainable effort, Old Navy will only offer "surprise" packs — so colors and patterns will vary.
In addition to producing cloth face masks, Old Navy will donate 50,000 masks to the Boys and Girls Club of America.
Cloth face masks from sister brand Banana Republic sold out online almost immediately after being released, so we have a feeling these will sell out soon. Old Navy's fabric face masks are available for pre-order now and will ship on May 27.
Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.