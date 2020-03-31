Should you wear a mask outside?

Have the guidelines changed concerning whether people should be wearing face masks in public to protect themselves against the coronavirus?

NBC News medical correspondent Dr. John Torres outlined the latest guidelines on TODAY to help sort out what he termed "the great mask debate."

"I talked with the CDC yesterday, (and) they said they have no plans to change their guidelines,'' he told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. "Their guidelines are still that they recommend that people in the general public shouldn't be wearing them."

President Donald Trump said at a news conference Monday that he could foresee issuing the recommendation for people to wear masks in public but that he had not discussed the change with his coronavirus task force.

The suggestion for people to wear masks covering their nose and mouth was publicly raised by Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former head of the Food and Drug Administration under Trump, in a road map for fighting coronavirus.

That prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reiterate that it has not made any changes to its guidelines, which state that people should only wear face masks if they are sick or caring for others who are sick.

However, CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield told NPR on Monday that the agency is studying data to see whether it will change its stance on masks being worn in public.

"Particularly with the new data, that there's significant asymptomatic transmission, this is being critically re-reviewed to see if there's potential additional value for individuals that are infected or individuals that may be asymptomatically infected," he said. "Obviously you can see the complexity of that, if you assume that 25% are asymptomatic, the only way you would do it — if you then sort of went into areas that were high transmission zones and had a significant (proportion of) individuals then wearing masks, assuming that they were infected. I can tell you that the data and this issue of whether it's going to contribute (to prevention) is being aggressively reviewed as we speak."

Torres noted that masks are not a cure-all in themselves.

"A lot of experts are saying it might help out a little bit, why don't we wear them,'' Torres said. "The truth is it actually might help out a little bit, but here's the caveats behind that.

"People have to wear them constantly, they have to wear them correctly, and they always forget, too, that their eyes are another way the virus can get in. So without eye shields, they're not getting all the protection they need to get."

Wearing masks could also make people overconfident against the spread of the illness, according to Torres.

"It might give them a false sense of security so they might get inside that 6-foot bubble that we're putting around ourselves to keep away from the virus,'' he said. "If they do, and somebody coughs or sneezes, they're still vulnerable to it."

Torres also echoed the CDC in saying that another primary reason people shouldn't wear masks, like the N95 mask, is because they are desperately needed by health care workers on the front lines treating patients with COVID-19.

Many stores sold out of the masks while the coronavirus was still only being detected in China, while health care workers have been pleading for more masks and other protective gear at hospitals around the country that have been overwhelmed with patients.

"As to whether it'll help out or not, is the CDC going to change its guidance and say so? Right now they're saying no," Torres said. "Could it potentially help? It could, but it's not gonna give you full protection. It's not gonna give any more protection than washing your hands and definitely keeping that 6-foot distance."

Around the rest of the world, guidelines about wearing masks have varied. The governments of the Czech Republic and Slovakia are the only countries in Europe to have mandated that people wear masks in public, while Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said at a news conference Monday that masks will distributed outside grocery stores to any customers entering.