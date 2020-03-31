Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact nearly every facet of everyday life, businesses and companies across the world are finding ways to help in the ways that they can.

Some companies have donated to hospitals and communities in need, while others began to utilize their resources. Fashion brands like Gap, Hanes and Zara are stepping in to help produce masks. At the same time, beauty giant L'Oreal announced on Instagram that the company is producing "hundreds of tons" of hand sanitizer to donate to those on the front lines of the pandemic.

If you're wondering how you can help in relief efforts during this time, it could be as simple as restocking your beauty routine. Plenty of popular skin care and cosmetic brands are taking part in coronavirus relief efforts, and you can get involved without even leaving your couch.

Read on to learn about the beauty brands donating proceeds of sales to various relief efforts.

"When I heard all of the wonderful ways Feeding America’s network of food banks are working to ensure that everyone has access to healthy nutrition, I immediately chose it as the cause to support during this crisis," Alicia Grande, founder of Grande Cosmetics, told Shop TODAY.

After exceeding its initial fundraising goal of $20,000 for Feeding America, Grande Cosmetics has decided to extend its fundraising efforts until the end of April. The end goal? Raising at least $50,000 for the nonprofit. Additionally, the brand will be offering 15% off to customers and donating 15% of sales to Feeding America through the end of April.

The beauty brand recently announced the launch of its organic hand sanitizer that exceeds the CDC's guidelines for hand hygiene. The $8 spray will ship the first week of April, and customers can order up to three at a time. Additionally, 20% of all hand sanitizer purchases will be donated to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

Dermatologist-developed brand Murad is partnering with No Kid Hungry to help children affected by school closures receive meals. Through April 6, 15% of sales from Murad.com will be donated to the organization.

"Murad has always been a brand that's wanted to help people stress less, and we’ve focused on how to bring the idea of wellness to others long before it was a trend," Dr. Murad told Shop TODAY. "Now, with No Kid Hungry we’re ramping it up a notch by actually taking action for some of the most stressed members of our communities — the parents who rely on schools for their children's daily meals.”

As part of Billie's social mission, the personal care brand will be donating $100,000 to food banks across the country, including Meals on Wheels, Feeding America and No Kid Hungry.

The brand known for its popular at-home microcurrent devices is donating 5% of retail sales to No Kid Hungry, with a minimum donation of $10,000.

On March 17, the clean beauty brand announced it would donate the "equivalent of 10,000 meals a day for 30 days to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund." Additionally, the brand has launched its own COVID-19 Response Fund with Feeding America and has vowed to match every donation contributed.

The San Francisco-based brand is finding ways to give back not only to its home city but to cities across the country.

"When the realities of COVID-19 started setting in, we grew concerned about the health of our family, but also recognized that many people in our community and our country were at higher risk and were experiencing more urgent need," the personal care brand's founders, Stan Ades and CC Sofronas told Shop TODAY. "With that understanding, we were determined to find a way to not only support aid efforts in our beloved city by the bay but also at a national level."

As part of that plan, Pacific Shaving Company is donating 100% of the profits from its e-commerce site to the CDC Foundation through the end of March and will continue making incremental donations. The family is also volunteering at the San Francisco Food Bank and has donated masks to local hospitals in the bay area.

Natural cosmetics line RMS Beauty will be donating 50% of the proceeds from purchases of the brand's Monterey lipstick to Coastal Pet Rescue, which will help animals that are being surrendered at the organization due to the coronavirus.

True Botanicals recently launched its "#TakeCare" social media campaign in an effort to spread positivity during this period of social distancing. This month, the brand also created its "Take Comfort & Take Care" sale and donated 10% of the proceeds from the four-day-long event to the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank.

Additionally, True Botanicals recently gifted skin care products to a COVID-19 unit at a hospital in San Diego, as the nurses and doctors are experiencing breakouts from wearing masks for prolonged periods of time, a spokesperson for the brand told Shop TODAY.

The brand is also working to create a hand sanitizer for both customers and health care workers during this time.

The popular hair care brand will be donating a portion of the proceeds from every purchase made on its website to Food Bank for New York City. With their contribution, the brand will help to provide up to 50,000 meals to those in need in New York.

The skin care brand is continuing its charitable partnership with Feeding America and will be donating 500,000 meals to the organization's nationwide network during this time. The company's donations will help serve vulnerable communities, such as students who rely on school meals and seniors. Additionally, it will help procure sanitation and cleaning supplies for food bank operators.

In an effort to help the health care workers on the front lines, Bliss is donating thousands of self-care products that will help ease skin irritation. Additionally, the wellness brand launched its "#healthcareheroes" campaign, during which it will donate a care package to five "#healthcareheroes" every Thursday.

