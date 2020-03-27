Fashion and beauty companies step up to offer freebies to medical workers

Fashion and beauty companies are stepping up to help medical workers who are working tirelessly to care for patients with coronavirus.

They are offering everything from free shoes to wedding dresses as a show of gratitude to health care workers during the COVI-19 crisis.

Here's a look at how brands are doing their part to help during the outbreak.

Crocs

Crocs is launching a program to give one free pair of shoes to every health care worker who is working on the front lines in the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company's "A Free Pair for Healthcare" program lets doctors, nurses and other medical employees choose one free pair of Crocs Classic Clogs or Crocs At Work styles. The shoes normally range in price from $39.99 to $59.99.

Crocs CEO Andrew Rees said the company can ship up to 10,000 free pairs a day.

AllBirds

AllBirds donated $500,000 worth of their wool runner shoes to medical workers around the country who requested a pair last week. The company said it was "completely blown away" by the volume of requests and response to the giveaway. AllBirds is now offering a buy one, give one option that lets people chip in some or all of the cost for a second pair of shoes to donate.'

Oofos

OOFOS, which makes shoes that have antimicrobial properties and can be washed between shifts, donated more than 1,000 pairs to medical professionals.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

The Boston-based company donated to Massachusetts General Hospital, as well as hospitals around the U.S.

Figs

The stylish scrubs company said it will donate 30,000 sets to health care workers in the United States over the next two months.

"Words will never express our gratitude for you. For your service, your courage, your humanity and your bravery," the company said in a note to medical professionals.

Pronovias Group

Pronovias, a bridal gown company, is giving brides-to-be who work at hospitals a free wedding dress. Brides can visit a Pronovias boutique and select from its "Heroes Collection" until Aug. 31.

"This is our way of saying thank you," the company wrote on Instagram.

Bliss

The beauty brand is asking people to tag a health care hero in the Instagram comments. Every Thursday, Bliss will choose five hardworking medical professionals to reward with special care packages full of Bliss goodies.

The Body Shop

The Body Shop donated gift bags to hospital workers around the United Kingdom earlier this week.

"Thank you. To all the health professionals around the world putting the health of others before their own, every single day. Over the past few days, some of our teams across the UK have donated goodie bags to these hard-working folks in hospitals as a small gesture of our appreciation," the U.K.-based company shared on Instagram.

The company also 30,000 units of cleaning supplies to shelters and nursing homes across the country.

L'Oreal Paris and LVMH

The French beauty brands are now using their factories to make free hand sanitizer for hospitals.

"L’Oréal Group factories have already started making hand sanitiser and will ramp up their production to manufacture significant quantities to support the needs of French and European health authorities," the company wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, LVMH, which owns Dior and Givenchy, has converted those perfume factories to make much-needed hand sanitizer.